The Big Picture Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts portray insomniacs Lisa and Danny in Apple TV+'s romantic comedy series Still Up, where their late-night conversations lead to laughs, drama, and potentially more than friendship.

Lisa and Danny's struggles to fall asleep despite trying acupuncture, hypnosis, and various medications build a strong bond between them, but strain Lisa's relationship with her partner.

Love may be in the air for Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts in the trailer for Apple TV+'s new romantic comedy series Still Up. The stars play insomniacs Lisa and Danny who share everything with each other in the late hours of the night, from what happened throughout their day to the surprises that await when the sun goes down. Their time together leads to plenty of laughs, a bit of relationship drama, and a spark of something more than friendship between the two.

The trailer demonstrates Lisa and Danny's struggles to get to sleep. For two months, they've been plagued with an inability to doze off when their heads hit the pillow despite using acupuncture, hypnosis, and every medicine they can find. Fortunately, they have each other, opting to spend their nights conversing over video calls whether in their homes or out and about. Their nightly conversations have made them the closest of friends, with Lisa even helping Danny set up a dating profile to find someone special for him. While their bond has blossomed, Lisa's relationship with her partner is suffering. Hearing about her nightly exploits with Danny makes him feel left out of her life, and it's clear between their laughter, dancing, and teasing that they share a special bond that only fellow insomniacs can share. Even if Danny insists they're just friends, there is undeniable chemistry between the pair.

Still Up hails from the writing duo Steven Burge and Natalie Walter, marking the latter's first credit on a television series. BAFTA-nominated director John Addis, who previously worked on a trio of Wes Anderson films including Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Isle of Dogs, is behind the camera for all eight episodes of the rom-com series. The rest of the cast includes Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, and Rich Fulcher.

Still Up Is One of Several Shows Joining Apple TV+'s September Lineup

Image via Apple TV+

Apple TV+ boasts an intriguing slate of new and returning shows this September alongside Still Up. Early in the month, the LaKieth Stanfield-led horror-fantasy series The Changeling based on the acclaimed 2017 novel of the same name is set to make its debut. Billed as "a fairy tale for grown-ups," it unfolds in an alternate New York City where Apollo Kagwa embarks on a perilous journey through a magical and haunting world to piece together the mysteries hanging over him and his missing wife and child. Coming back on the air will be The Morning Show Season 3 with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon while the sci-fi hits Foundation and Invasion, which returns August 23 for Season 2, as well as murder mystery comedy The Afterparty look to continue their respective seasons.

Still Up premieres its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on September 22 with new episodes following weekly every Friday through October 27. Check out the trailer below.