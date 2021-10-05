Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has confirmed official dates for the Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital release of the Matt Damon-led suspense film Stillwater. After releasing in theaters earlier this year in July, Stillwater will be available to own for the first time with the digital release of the film that will take place on October 12. Meanwhile, the DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the film will both be released two weeks after on October 26.

The film is written and directed by Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy and centers around Bill Baker, played by Damon, a man who finds himself in the center of a country he doesn't know attempting to prove the innocence of his daughter played by Abigail Breslin, who was arrested in Marseilles for a crime she swears she did not commit.

Along with Damon and Breslin, Stillwater also stars Camille Cottin. Joining McCarthy as writers on the script are Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré. The film was also produced by McCarthy along with Steve Golin, Tom McCarthy, Jonathan King, and Liza Chasin. Executive producers include Jeff Skoll, David Linde, Robert Kessel, and Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda.

Along with the Blu-Ray and DVD version of Stillwater comes a number of bonus content and features. Below is a full breakdown of what these bonuses include:

An Alchemy of Viewpoints – The cast of Stillwater discuss their characters and the research that went into portraying them authentically.

An American in Marseilles: The Locations of Stillwater – Much of the authenticity that comes across in Stillwater is due to the dedication of filming on location. Hear from the cast and filmmakers on what it was like filming in locations such as the streets of Marseilles and the Calanques along the coast.

With Curiosity & Compassion: Director Tom McCarthy – Cast and filmmakers discuss the thought and interest that goes into director Tom McCarthy's stories, and how he uses his natural curiosity about real life interactions to guide his filmmaking style.

Stillwater will be available to own for the first time on Digital October 12 and will be released two weeks later on Blu-ray and DVD October 26. Check out the trailer and synopsis for Stillwater down below.

Stillwater follows Bill Baker (Damon), an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseilles to visit his estranged daughter (Breslin), in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

