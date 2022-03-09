Apple TV+ has unveiled a new trailer for Season 2 of their animated series Stillwater, underlining how new episodes will become available next week, and that a special episode is coming in April to celebrate Earth Day.

The new trailer teases some of the new adventures siblings Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Binder), and Michael (Tucker Chandler) will experience by the side of their friendly panda neighbor Stillwater (James Sie). For example, there’s a puppet show the children must prepare for, and a special visit from Stillwater’s niece. And every time the siblings are faced with adversity, Stillwater is there to hear their woes, give them support, and show them how to deal with their emotions. So, it seems like Season 2 of Stillwater will keep the first season's spirit by exploring everyday situations to teach children how to find their place in a world that sometimes can feel chaotic.

The new trailer also teases the hybrid animations techniques used by Stillwater. While the series is mainly created using 3D animation, Stillwater’s stories come to life through beautiful 2D sections. These sections help create a clear distinction between what’s happening now with the siblings and what happened in the past.

While Season 2 of Stillwater only has six episodes, a seventh special episode is scheduled for release before Earth Day. Named “One Drop Makes an Ocean,” the special episode will show how the friendly panda leads a green life and teach children what they can do to help preserve the planet.

Stillwater is based on the award-winning and bestselling book Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth. The series’ first season was highly praised for its positive impact on children and the meditative approach it takes to deal with issues every kid faces while growing up. It’s no wonder, then, that the series’ first season won a Daytime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Awards.

Stillwater is set to premiere with six episodes on March 18, with the special Earth Day episode arriving on April 15. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Stillwater:

The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges - big and small - which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

