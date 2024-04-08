Does the thought of eight-legged pests lurking in the dark and dusty corners of your home make you lose sleep at night? If your answer to that question is yes, you're not alone. Right now, it's believed that up to fifteen percent of the population suffers from arachnophobia, otherwise known as a debilitating fear of spiders. Writer and director Kiah Roache-Turner is about to take this widespread fear to an epic new level in his latest horror movie, Sting. The hair-raising creature feature centers on 12-year-old Charlotte, a lonely pre-teen who adopts a stray spider as an unlikely companion. However, this is no ordinary insect. Soon, the creature grows impossibly large and begins displaying a supernatural thirst for blood, and Charlotte realizes she and her loved ones are in danger of meeting a grisly end. This fright-filled flick isn't for the faint of heart, but if you're brave enough to add the movie to your watch list, sit back, relax, and enjoy this helpful guide containing everything we know so far about Sting.

Sting (2024) After raising an unnervingly talented spider in secret, 12-year-old Charlotte must face the facts about her pet-and fight for her family's survival-when the once-charming creature rapidly transforms into a giant, flesh-eating monster. Release Date April 12, 2024 Director Kiah Roache-Turner Cast Jermaine Fowler , Alyla Browne , Ryan Corr , Penelope Mitchell , Silvia Colloca , Noni Hazlehurst , Robyn Nevin , Danny Kim Runtime 91 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kiah Roache-Turner

Image via Well Go USA Entertainment

Sting will be released in theaters in the United States and Canada on April 12, 2024. You can click right here for tickets, showtimes, and theaters near you.

Other movies released on the same day include the action dystopia Civil War, starring Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura, and the action horror Arcadian, starring Nicolas Cage and Jaeden Martell.

Following its North American premiere, Sting will go on to release across the globe over the next few months, including the Netherlands on April 25, the United Kingdom on May 3, and New Zealand on May 16.

Where Can You Watch 'Sting'?

Image via Well Go USA Entertainment

Right now, the only place to catch Sting is in theaters.

The movie is likely to hit streaming platforms later this year, although there's no news regarding where exactly it will end up just yet. Sting's overseas distribution company, StudioCanal, leads us to speculate the movie could hit Prime Video or Apple TV when the time comes.

What Is 'Sting' About?

Image via Well Go USA Entertainment

A movie that will no doubt have you seeing dark shadows in your peripheral vision for weeks after the credits roll, Sting begins with an isolated 12-year-old, Charlotte, happening upon a baby spider. Brave, rebellious, and seemingly unaffected by the palpable fear many people experience around bugs, Charlotte is charmed by the insect's quick reflexes and uncanny knack for communication and names her new companion Sting. Struggling to connect with her new stepdad and baby brother, Charlotte instead prefers to spend her free time with Sting, who lives his early days tucked up safe and sound in a glass jar in Charlotte's room. It's not long, however, before the rapidly growing spider wants to stretch his legs... and sample some local delicacies. When Sting begins terrorizing the residents and pets in Charlotte's apartment building, she and local maintenance worker Frank must stop Sting's bloody frenzy by any means necessary.

The official synopsis for Sting from Studiocanal reads:

One cold, stormy night in New York City, a mysterious object falls from the sky and smashes through the window of a rundown apartment building. It is an egg, and from this egg emerges a strange little spider… The creature is discovered by Charlotte, a rebellious 12-year-old girl obsessed with comic books. Despite her stepfather Ethan’s best efforts to connect with her through their comic book co-creation Fang Girl, Charlotte feels isolated. Her mother and Ethan are distracted by their new baby and are struggling to cope, leaving Charlotte to bond with the spider. Keeping it as a secret pet, she names it Sting. As Charlotte's fascination with Sting increases, so does its size. Growing at a monstrous rate, Sting's appetite for blood becomes insatiable. Neighbours’ pets start to go missing, and then the neighbours themselves. Soon Charlotte’s family and the eccentric characters of the building realise that they are all trapped, hunted by a ravenous supersized arachnid with a taste for human flesh... and Charlotte is the only one who knows how to stop it. Sting is inspired by one of humanity's greatest fears, arachnophobia, made more monstrous than ever before.

Watch the Official Trailer for 'Sting'

The first trailer for Sting was released in February 2024. The action-packed trailer begins on a snow-covered New York City street when maintenance worker Frank pulls up outside an apartment building that, from the outside, looks perfectly normal. However, when he launches his investigation into noise complaints, Frank suspects the strange sounds in the walls are way beyond the possibilities of the average New York rat or cockroach. The two-minute-long video also offers us a glimpse into Charlotte's tumultuous home life. Annoyed by her stressed mother, boring baby brother, and stepdad desperate to earn her approval, Charlotte isolates herself in her room and finds friendship in her new eight-legged companion, Sting. The movie's camp and chaotic tone begin to shine when Sting escapes his confines and begins terrorizing Charlotte's neighbors and their pets, with the second half of the trailer dedicated to showcasing jump scares, giant spider attacks, and tons of blood. For horror fans who like a bit of fun alongside their scares, this is totally one to watch.

Who Stars in 'Sting'?

Close

Alyla Browne (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) stars as Charlotte and Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You) as the unsuspecting building investigator Frank. Joining them are Penelope Mitchell (Hellboy) and Ryan Corr (House of the Dragon) as Charlotte's mother and stepfather, Heather and Ethan. Also in the cast are Silvia Colloca (The Twelve) as Maria, Noni Hazlehurst (Ladies in Black) as Helga, Robyn Nevin (The Matrix) as Gunter, Danny Kim (Born to Spy) as Eric, and Tony J Black in his feature film debut as Officer Miller.

Who Made 'Sting'?

Image via Well Go USA Entertainment

Sting is written and directed by filmmaker Kiah Roache-Turner. Roache-Turner is no stranger to featuring terrifying and supernatural creatures in his horror movies. His 2014 movie Wyrmwood focuses on the zombie apocalypse, and his 2018 movie Nekorotronic features a magical group of demon-slayers. We can't wait to see his take on a giant, flesh-eating spider.

Sting's executive producers include Will Gammon (Long Story Short), Mark Gooder (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Diana Le Dean (Triangle), Martin Metz (Mandy), Doris Pfardrescher (Possessor), Adrian Politowski (The Artist), Josh Pomeranz (Interceptor), and Alison Thompson (Into the Wild).

Brad Shield (Sweet Vengeance) is Sting's cinematographer, with music by Anna Drubich (Anna Karenina).