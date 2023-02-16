Although in recent years, they’ve been given a different connotation through Marvel and Sony, spiders have typically always taken a bad rap. While it’s been a while since a good campy horror flick like the David Arquette and Scarlett Johansson-led Eight Legged Freaks or Frank Marshall’s horror thriller Arachnophobia landed on screens, we’re happy to share that Kiah Roache-Turner’s (Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead) upcoming spider-based horror film Sting has finished production. And even better, we’ve got our first-look image at the terror about to unfold.

Starring Alyla Browne (Three Thousand Years of Longing, Nine Perfect Strangers), Ryan Corr (House of the Dragon), and Penelope Mitchell (Hellboy), Sting follows the story of a 12-year-old girl named Charlotte (Browne) who comes across a spider that has hatched from a mysterious egg. Charlotte immediately bonds with the arachnid as she struggles to connect with her stepfather and mother who are busy tending to a new baby. Naming her new best friend Sting, Charlotte’s connection with the spider grows by leaps and bounds every day as does Sting’s size.

And, with the changes to its body, Sting’s thirst for blood also becomes all-consuming. At first, the neighbors' pets go missing, but when the neighbors themselves disappear, it becomes a major cause for alarm. With only Charlotte able to control her pet’s violent desires, her parents and the other tenants living in the building have no one else to turn to for salvation. The image dropped today reveals Charlotte fast asleep with Sting hovering over her. It’s unclear whether the future friends have already met, but with the troubled look on her sleeping face, it looks like Charlotte has been going through a rough time.

Image via Cornerstone

RELATED: ‘Arachnophobia’ Remake Taps Christopher Landon to Write and Direct

Who Is in Sting?

The feature also stars Robyn Nevin (Top of the Lake), Noni Hazlehurst (The End), and Jermaine Fowler (Retreat). House of the Dragon fans will remember Corr for his performance as everyone’s favorite supportive and secret gone-too-soon dad Ser Harwin Strong, with the actor also holding credits in titles such as The Water Diviner and Wolf Creek 2. At a young age, Browne has already nabbed several impressive roles on film and television including playing Nicole Kidman’s daughter in Nine Perfect Strangers, working alongside George Miller on Three Thousand Years of Longing, and starring opposite Anna Paquin on True Spirit.

An Australian filmmaker, Roache-Turner made his directorial debut in 2015 with the zombie apocalypse movie Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead. The first of several projects in the Wyrmwood-universe, he would follow it up with the 2017 short Wyrmwood: Chronicles of the Dead and 2021’s full-length feature Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, with the latter nabbing the Audience Award at the 2021 Sydney Film Festival. In between Wyrmwood titles, Roache-Turner has entertained audiences with 2018’s sci-fi horror Nekrotronic.

As of right now, Sting hasn’t received a release window, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can check out the first-look image above and keep scrolling for a trailer for Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead.