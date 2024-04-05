The Big Picture Get ready for some insect-induced terror in Sting, coming to theaters on April 12.

The film stars Robyn Nevin, Ryan Corr, Jermaine Fowler, and more.

Australian filmmaker Kiah Roache-Turner brings his blood-soaked vision to life in this creepy thriller, about a killer spider on the loose.

The residents of the apartment building in Sting are going to need to get the exterminator onto the scene pronto, as an exclusive to Collider clip shows just a fraction of the carnage that awaits audiences when the film arrives on April 12. A regular day is ripped to shreds in the clip as folks living in the building hear a scream of terror from one of their neighbors. The elderly woman’s parrot has been killed, but not just killed — mauled — by an unknown assailant. With its feathers completely torn from its body, the woman dials the exterminator to get to the bottom of what she believes to be a rat infestation. Arriving on the scene with plenty of tools — including a nail gun — the exterminator explains that this was the work of something much smaller than your run-of-the-mill rodent before the clip cuts out.

Along with depicting some of the danger of creepy crawling in Sting, the exclusive clip also shows off some of the production’s leading cast members. Appearing as Gunter, the woman who lost her songbird in the most horrific way possible is Relic star Robyn Nevin, while the neighbor rushing to her aid only to look on in horror is played by House of the Dragon’s Ryan Corr. The last character introduced in the teaser is the eccentric exterminator, Frank, played by Ricky Stanicky and The Blackening’s Jermaine Fowler.

Starring in the eerie horror film not for the more arachnophobic of us is Alyla Browne (Three Thousand Years of Longing), as a 12-year-old girl named Charlotte who finds herself outcast from the rest of her peers. When she finds a spider hatching from an egg that doesn’t look like the rest (here’s your first sign…), she befriends the eight-legged critter and the pair quickly become inseparable. Charlotte’s parents are busy with a new baby, so the spider, lovingly named Sting, grows into the young girl’s closest companion. But, Sting is also growing in other ways, and as he gets bigger, so does his hunger and thirst for blood. Filling out the ensemble are Penelope Mitchell (Hellboy) and Noni Hazlehurst (The End).

Who Else Is Behind ‘Sting’?

With a penchant for blood-soaked shock-fests, it makes sense that Australian filmmaker Kiah Roache-Turner felt called to both pen and direct Sting. In the past, the helmer has been the visionary behind such post-apocalyptic, zombie-filled titles as 2015’s Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead - which served as his feature-length directorial debut and the jumping-off point for his Wyrmwood universe. Since then, he followed up the original project with several productions, including the 2017 short Wyrmwood: Chronicles of the Dead and 2021’s feature Wyrmwood: Apocalypse.

Check out Collider’s exclusive clip for Sting below and watch the carnage unfold when it arrives in theaters on April 12.