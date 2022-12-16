Horror fans rejoice, things are about to get a lot scarier on Peacock. Today it has been announced that the streamer has teamed up with iconic horror filmmaker James Wan for an upcoming horror thriller series! The currently untitled series will be written by Yellowstone writer Ian McCulloch and based on the bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

Stinger was first published in 1988 and became a New York Times bestseller. The original novel takes place over the course of a single day in a remote Texas town. While the town is about to hit a boiling point due to “racial tension, gang violence, and a collapsing economy” an even bigger problem is on the horizon. A spacecraft crashed just outside of town and was carrying something dangerous in it, and it is up to the citizen to work together to stop it. The official logline for the series itself explains that it “follows a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat.”

McCulloch will be writing the complete series. His past writing credits include episodes of hit series like Yellowstone, Deputy, and Chicago Fire. It has also been announced that the first episode of the series will be directed by E.L. Katz. Katz has previously directed episodes of horror series like The Haunting of Bly Manor, Channel Zero, Swamp Thing, and Scream: The TV Series.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Horror Giants Jason Blum and James Wan In Talks To Merge Companies

This upcoming series is being produced by Wan’s Atomic Monster production banner and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. It has also already been given a straight-to-series order by Peacock. Wan will executive produce the series alongside Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Katz, McCulloch, and McCammon. Danielle Bozzone will be overseeing the series on behalf of Atomic Monster. About bringing the series to Peacock, Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming, had the following to say:

“We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity, that’s both entertaining and emotional. We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E.L. Katz, Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences.”

Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP, echoed that statement, adding:

“When you bring together James Wan, Ian McCulloch, E.L. Katz and a bestselling novel by Robert McCammon, you’ve got all the ingredients for an incredible series. We’re ecstatic to partner with Peacock to bring this thrill ride of a show to their audience."

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming adaptation of Stinger. Check out an interview Collider had with Wan below: