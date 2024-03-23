The Big Picture Stitches from the 2012 horror movie of the same name is more brutal than other iconic killer clowns like Pennywise or Art.

Killer clowns are ever-present in the horror genre, from Stephen King's Pennywise to Terrifier's Art the Clown. However, there is one horror clown who is more brutal than his much more well-known counterparts, the titular clown in the 2012 horror movie, Stitches. Played by comedian Ross Noble, Stitches is less exaggerated than other horror clowns and is instead a man totally disillusioned with his profession. This doesn't hold him back from inflicting extremely gory deaths on a group of teenagers though. In fact, the deaths in Stitches aren't just gory, they're innovative and thematic, and allow Stitches to feel like a well-thought-out and realized antagonist. The movie grapples with the balance between gore and humor with small nuances, and it is this attention to detail that really lets the brutality of Stitches hit home. As a whole, Stitches can feel a little disjointed, and the moments without the titular clown are fairly unimaginative teen interactions. But, these moments are only fleeting and the death sequences are so impressive that it lets the movie get away with its lulls. Stitches proves he is more than worthy of a place in the lineup of iconic killer clowns.

'Stitches' is Not Your Average Killer Clown

Stitches' opening scene immediately indicates that the titular clown is not like other killer clown antagonists. The movie opens with a 10th birthday party for Tommy (Ryan Burke), with Stitches as the entertainment. The clown is immediately shown to be disengaged with the whole affair, arriving late and demanding payment up-front. Obviously, the party is far from a success, as Stitches fails to engage the kids due to making zero effort. Noble's deadpan delivery makes it painfully clear that Stitches is a man simply trying to earn money doing a job he has no love for. The unamused kids resort to teasing the clown and making their own fun. From throwing balls of ice cream to popping balloons, the scene culminates in one of them tying Stitches' shoelaces together. This causes him to trip and fall straight onto a knife sticking out of the dishwasher. It is slapstick and exaggerated, feeling like an extremely ironic death for such a monotone clown. It immediately sets the tone for the mixture of gore and humor that laces the whole movie. Tommy visits Stitches' grave but finds a group of clowns performing a ritual with an egg that represents Stitches. He is warned that a clown who doesn't finish a birthday party cannot die, setting up Stitches' return.

This opening could just feel like a way for director Conor McMahon to show that Stitches simply isn't a very good clown. However, the events in the first five minutes impact every other death in the movie. This allows it to represent the bitterness of Stitches as a character. The rest of the movie follows Tommy (Tommy Knight), now a teenager, hosting a house party. He is still having visions following the incident at the opening party, but he is ultimately convinced by his friends that the party is a good idea. An invitation reaches Stitches' grave, and the clown comes back to life ready for revenge. At the party, one of Tommy's classmates, Paul (Hugh Mulhern), turns up dressed as a clown, and it becomes clear that Tommy is the only one still carrying trauma from Stitches' death at his birthday party.

The movie spends a good 40 minutes establishing the teens who will essentially become the clown's victims, but once the party is in full swing, Stitches finally reappears. Paul doesn't remember him, but a flashback shows us that Stitches remembers exactly who Paul is. McMahon utilizes the parallels between the initial party where Stitches died and this party in which he is set to complete his unfinished business. This is what makes the deaths so meaningful, Paul ruined Stitches' trick of pulling a rabbit out of his hat, so Stitches reaches down Paul's throat and pulls a rabbit out of it. The death is gory with impressive practical effects, but it also feels like it is fueled by deep resentment from Stitches.

Stitches Has A Motivation and That's What Makes Him A Successful Villain

Slasher villains are often so scary because their actions feel unprovoked, they are evil by nature and their killing lacks meaning and motivation. Stitches subverts this with deaths packed with meaning, and that is what makes the clown such a brutal killer. Paul's death sets this up, and the subsequent kills maintain the same impact. In the opening, one of the kids, Richie, criticizes Stitches' balloon-pumping abilities, so in the present day, Stitches uses a bike pump to inflate Richie's head until it pops. The inflation is painfully drawn out, in the same manner as a balloon that is on the verge of popping, and the death sequences evoke that same wincing anticipation.

The effect is comical in its appearance but doesn't take away from its brutality — it's hard to watch because of how elaborate the effects are. In this way, McMahon balances his film; if you have a clown antagonist, that performative nature has to be present. Usually, that is done through the main villain, and that is definitely the case with Art the Clown and Pennywise as their mannerisms are exaggerated and humorous. Noble's performance is the total opposite; apathetic and sarcastic. Therefore, McMahon utilizes comedy in the kills to maintain the essence of the circus. The disassociation also adds to the brutality of Stitches, as he doesn't feel manic, he feels much more human.

Stitches is clever in its use of household objects in the kills. The movie doesn't rely on a signature weapon and gets creative in its visuals. Sarah's death is the best example of this, where Stitches' weapon of choice is an umbrella. As she is running from the clown, he throws the umbrella straight through her head, and her eye sticks to the tip. However, the movie cares about the small details and isn't satisfied with just a brutal kill. As Sarah falls to the floor, the umbrella is pushed upwards, her eye falls into her mouth and it opens. The visual is so unexpectedly vibrant and artistic, but equally sickening. It is these small nuances that make Stitches feel so brutal. He doesn't just want to kill these teenagers, he wants revenge for the embarrassment he felt. This revenge is a thread throughout every single kill and moves the film away from slashers whose kills are merely to satisfy audience expectations.

The Most Brutal Kill in 'Stitches' Uses Kitchen Utensils

No kill in Stitches is weak, they are all thought out and executed with care. However, Bulger's death is undoubtedly the most striking in the movie. In the opening scene, Bulger is seen throwing ice cream at Stitches and, in the present day, he spends most of the party eating canned food in the pantry. Although his character feels a little one-dimensional, it does facilitate the movie's best kill. Stitches grabs Bulger, wrapping his arm around his neck. Using a can opener, Stitches opens Bulger's skull and uses an ice cream scoop to remove perfectly spherical balls of his brain. It is visually shocking, scarily precise, and yet so unnatural. The whole scene is played to "I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight," in the movie's one great needle drop. Stitches finishes his work and utters "that's food for thought," showcasing his total detachment from the brutality of his actions.

A combination of deadpan line delivery, and sarcastic mannerisms make Ross Noble's performance of Stitches compulsively watchable. The death count is not high, but every single one is thought out and detailed in their execution. The movie's utilization of a failed birthday party as its antagonist's motivation gives the deaths so much meaning, giving them more impact. On top of that, they're also extremely gruesome and visually striking. Stitches is a fully realized character, deviating from the usual animated and exaggerated killer clowns. He is brutal and unforgiving and should go down in the killer clown history books.

Stitches is available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

