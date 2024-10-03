Sometimes, real life hits so hard that events feel like they came straight out of a movie. When it comes to eras like the 16th century, the cruelness and misogyny of ancient people are particularly shocking, and this is the scenario in which Stockholm Bloodbath plays out. The movie centers around two sisters who seek revenge after their family gets murdered, and Brainstorm Media allowed Collider to debut the trailer along with the release date: it premieres simultaneously in theaters and on demand on November 8.

The trailer for Stockholm Bloodbath makes it clear that life isn't easy for sisters Anne (Sophie Cookson) and Freja (Alba August). It was obviously hard enough to be a woman in 1520s Sweden, but their life becomes even more tragic when they are forced to watch their whole family be executed. They have no choice but to team up and go after the men who caused this, which puts both sisters on track to search for their enemies in Stockholm.

In Stockholm, the trailer reveals that the story gets even deeper when the sisters are suddenly caught in the middle of a political power struggle between Sweden and Denmark. They meet power-hungry Danish King Christian II (Claes Bang), who will stop at nothing to seize the Swedish crown. Their paths will cross when the king orders the famous Stockholm Bloodbath execution, a massacre that claimed the lives of one hundred people. The first-look images that Brainstorm Media also shared with Collider reveal the movie's impressive look and some of its moments that evoke the House of The Dragon and Gladiator epic energy.

Stockholm Bloodbath Hails From An Oscar-Nominated Director