Described as the phenomenon that occurs when victims find positive feelings toward their captors and sympathy for their goals and causes, Stockholm Syndrome is a theme frequently depicted in the media, whether in literature, television, or film. When well executed, Stockholm Syndrome tales can make for complicated but deeply entertaining watches.

While it doesn't necessarily have to be romantic, many movies have illustrated situations where the hostage develops feelings for the captor (and the other way around), forming twisted emotional ties that are almost inexplicable. From The Phantom of the Opera to Dog Day Afternoon, these are some of the best and most memorable examples of Stockholm Syndrome in film.

10 'The Phantom of the Opera' (1962)

Director: Joel Schumacher

Based on the 1910 French novel of the same name by Gaston Leroux, this adaptation of the well-known tale (which has been adapted to film time and time again) follows a man known as the Phantom (Gerard Butler) who has been deformed since birth, hiding his face under a white mask and living in the sewers of the Paris Opera House. Love turns into an obsession when he finds himself enamored by opera singer Christine Sawyer (Emmy Rossum) and privately tutors her while demanding the Opera House for her to have roles.

Although not the best film of all adaptations, Joel Schumancher's Oscar-nominated box office hit is, when one thinks about it, possibly the version that sheds the most light on the rather sinister relationship between two leads, as it highlights Christine's conflicted, complex, and multifaceted feelings about her raptor. While it is a far more romanticized version that doesn't keep with the spirit of the book, audiences who are into twisted love stories may want to check it out.

9 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Starring iconic director Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez's R-rated action horror film From Dusk Till Dawn follows two criminal brothers (Tarantino and George Clooney) and their hostages as they seek temporary refuge in a truck stop inhabited by vampires. Needless to say, this does not end well.

Originating from a television series of the same name, the 1996 film is a very popular one in the genre; part of that also has to do with From Dusk Till Dawn's unusual narrative, which also tackles Stockholm Syndrome through Juliette Lewis' character, Kate Fuller. While the young girl was taken hostage with her family at a motel while held at gunpoint by Seth and Rick, this turned out not to stop her from falling for Seth.

8 'Out of Sight' (1998)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Flashing between the past and present day, Out of Sight tells the story of a bank robber named Foley (Clooney, who certainly has a favorite role archetype) and a federal marshal named Sisco (Jennifer Lopez) he has kidnapped. Feelings for each other, including obvious mutual attraction, begin to arise as they're locked in a car trunk.

Based on an Elmore Leonard novel, Soderbergh's oddly sensual and witty movie combines action, romance, drama, and black comedy with intriguing results. While far from being a masterpiece, Out of Sight is an entertaining watch that explores the unlikely dangerous connection developed between a hostage and their captor, featuring two great acting performances that elevate it at its center.

Out of Sight Release Date June 26, 1998 Cast George Clooney , Jim Robinson , Mike Malone , Donna Frenzel , Manny Suárez , Dennis Farina Rating R Runtime 123 Genres Thriller Comedy , Crime , Drama , Romance

7 'Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down' (1989)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Pedro Almodóvar's Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! follows a psychiatric patient (Antonio Banderas) who kidnaps a B-movie star (Victoria Abril) to make her fall in love with him after she forgets the fling they had during her years as an adult movie actor.

While not the best in his acclaimed career, Almodóvar's essential film is undoubtedly an intriguing watch in the filmmaker's colorful body of work, making it worth checking out if not only for its beautiful visuals. Furthermore, the dark and comic Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! blurs the line between love and obsession, with a narrative that finds the hostage sympathizing with the kidnapper and even accepting him as part of the family. Given the themes it tackles and their execution, Almodóvar's movie, which is supposed to be a satire on the Stockholm Syndrome subgenre, can come off as insensitive and slightly problematic.

6 'V for Vendetta' (2005)

Director: James McTeigue

Starring Natalie Portman in one of her most memorable roles, V for Vendetta is among the most memorable action thrillers of the 2000s. The story is set in a near-future dystopian world where England is ruled by a fascist Norsfire party. A freedom fighter known as "V," plots to overthrow the government with the help of a young woman who he kidnaps.

Despite the complicated situation, Evey finds herself in and the multi-layered relationship the protagonists share, Portman's character ends up sympathizing with and maybe even loving V, cementing V for Vendetta as one of the most unforgettable films to adopt this twisted trope. No doubt, the James McTeigue film is an absorbing watch with unforgettable characters and an incredible script.

5 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Director: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise

Although it is perceived as a true love story, this classic tale is a bit disturbing when one truly ponders about it. Beauty and the Beast tells the story of a young woman named Belle (voiced by Paige O'Hara) who is held captive by the monster (Robby Benson) who has murdered her father, ultimately falling for the Beast itself.

All these years on, Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise's terrifying movie assuredly endures an essential in the "Stockholm Syndrome" subgenre, going as far as to make the victim fall for the raptor. Still, it is undeniable how entertaining and unforgettable this Disney tale is (also thanks to its memorable songs), which is why it remains one of the most treasured, with an iconic princess at its center.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Release Date November 22, 1991 Cast Paige O'Hara , Robby Benson , Richard White , Jerry Orbach Rating G Runtime 84 Genres Animation , Musical , Romance , Fantasy

4 '12 Monkeys' (1995)

Director: Terry Gilliam

Set in a world plagued by disease in the year 2035, Terry Gilliam's sci-fi mystery classic follows a convict (Bruce Willis) who can earn parole if he is sent back in time to collect information about the fabricated virus that wiped out most humankind on the planet.

Cole and Railly's (Madeleine Stowe) relationship is one of 12 Monkeys' most poignant storylines. Interestingly, it, too, addresses Stockholm Syndrome, especially considering the blurred line between reason and chaos when she falls for him after being kidnapped and dragged through the streets of Philadelphia. All in all, this effective dystopian Gilliam movie features incredible performances and unexpected twists — like the one just mentioned — that keep audiences invested.

12 Monkeys Release Date January 5, 1995 Cast Joseph Melito , Bruce Willis , Jon Seda , Michael Chance , Vernon Campbell , H. Michael Walls Rating R Runtime 129 Genres Mystery , Sci-Fi , Thriller

3 'It Happened One Night' (1934)

Director: Frank Capra

Given how long ago it was released, It Happened One Night is a somewhat dated movie these days. Frank Capra's classic romantic comedy, which is considered one of the best in the rom-com genre and is often mentioned in the same breath as other well-known titles of Hollywood's golden age, follows a reporter (Peter Gable) who joins a runaway heiress (Claudette Colbert) on a bus ride to write a big story.

With screwball comedy elements, Capra's 1934 film highlights social class and the Depression-era while featuring an intriguing plot that tackles stalking and being kidnapped by one's own relative, which, in this case, would be Ellie Andrews' father. It is an unusual and entertaining feature that endures a loved one among cinephiles.

It Happened One Night Release Date February 22, 1934 Cast Clark Gable , Claudette Colbert , Walter Connolly , Roscoe Karns Runtime 105 minutes Genres Comedy , Romance

2 'Buffalo '66' (1998)

Director: Vincent Gallo

Vincent Gallo's arthouse comedy-drama Buffalo '66 centers around a young man named Billy (Gallo himself) who is set to visit his parents after being released from prison. In the meantime, he kidnaps a girl (Christina Ricci) and forces her to act as his wife during the visit.

With an odd but creative storyline, Buffalo '66 provides audiences with a quirky case of Stockholm Syndrome that goes down as one of cinema's most memorable; the results had every chance to have been terrible given the romanticization of such a twisted situation, but it is almost impossible to stay indifferent to Layla and Billy's relationship. Overall, Gallo's film just works, enduring a classic that many reach out to nowadays.

1 'Dog Day Afternoon' (1975)

Director: Sidney Lumet

Based upon a real-life incident that occurred in August 1972, Dog Day Afternoon is one of Al Pacino's most memorable movies; it tells the story of three amateur bank robbers who scheme their next move. While their plan was simple and straightforward, it quickly turned into a nightmare as everything that could go wrong actually does.

Sidney Lumet's progressive 1975 film is regarded as a masterpiece in the heist genre, and it is not hard to understand why. Dog Day Afternoon is a gritty tale that sends out a message about the lengths one goes for love while also featuring an intriguing Stockholm Syndrome-y story at its heart. Many of the hostages end up sympathizing with their raptors, namely Sonny, and even having a certain fondness for them​​​​​​.

Dog Day Afternoon Release Date December 25, 1975 Cast Al Pacino , John Cazale , Penelope Allen , Carol Kane Rating R Runtime 125 minutes Genres Drama , Crime , Biography

