Stoker is a psychological thriller directed by The Sympathizer series co-creator Park Chan-wook that stars Mia Wasikowska, Nicole Kidman, and Matthew Goode. Released in 2013, the film follows newly 18-year-old India Stoker as her transition into adulthood heralds her father's unexpected death and the arrival of her mysterious Uncle Charlie. An outstanding entry in the Gothic Americana canon, Stoker explores the sexual awakening of protagonist India Stoker through its themes of violence and incest.

India (Wasikowska), a quiet and contemplative young woman with hyper-acute senses and violent tendencies, turns 18 the day her father dies. Screams echo throughout the house as her mother mourns. And the candles on her birthday cake are snuffed before they're enjoyed. Her father's (Dermot Mulroney) funeral brings with it the previously unknown Uncle Charlie (Goode) — who immediately begins to seduce her mother Evie (Kidman) and attempts to seduce India herself. With her father gone, India is left in the sole care of her mother, who seems to at once resent India for stealing her husband from her and regards her as a caretaker. Though India may seem mature for her age due to her eccentricities and homicidal nature, she remains a blossoming young woman forced to navigate the complexities of her sexual awakening while in the care of people who actively sexualize her.

How Nicole Kidman's Evie Adultifies India

One might believe that this bitterness Evie holds for her daughter to simply be a matter of jealousy at India and her father Richard's close parent/child relationship. This simply isn't true. Evie's lamentations about India's close relationship with Richard read closer to a toddler's resentment at having to share her toys than they do the sorrow of a mother seeking connection with her daughter. She complains about India's frequent hunting trips with her father and later spitefully burns India and Richard's vast collection of taxidermy when angry with her. This scene reads as particularly childish when considering the context of her anger being the burgeoning romance between the teenage India and her adult uncle, Charlie. In many ways, Evie's anger here functions similarly to the anger of Little Women's 12-year-old Amy March when she discovered her sister was going to a play with the boy she had a crush on and burned her novel in revenge. The difference here being, of course, that Evie is not only an adult, but the adult solely responsible for her child's well-being.

However, Evie does not view her daughter as her child, but as both caretaker and sexual competition. This reversed dynamic is no clearer than when India later tries to reestablish the typical parent/child dynamic with her mother through the act of asking her to brush India's hair. Evie outright rejects this — even going so far as to ask India to brush her hair, and remark upon the fact that the reverse has never occurred before. India is 18 at this point.

As for sexual competition, Evie projects a non-existent Electra complex (the female equivalent to Freud's debunked Oedipus complex) upon her daughter. She views India's existence as having caused a rift between her and her now-late husband — and says as much at a dinner where both India and Uncle Charlie are present. Even if she doesn't, on a conscious level, consider India as competition, she acts like it. Evie openly laughs and flirts with Uncle Charlie from the moment he arrives and, like many women more concerned with male validation than female friendship, she degrades India in front of him. These snide remarks aren't just a matter of Evie feeling embarrassed as a mother when India behaves asocially, but are an active attempt to endear herself to Charlie and discredit the younger India as a prospective sexual partner for him.

Any normal mother would seek to assure that her daughter was not being sexually pursued by an older man, but Evie's behavior is not meant to scare off groomers. Evie becomes angry, not concerned, when she later discovers the emotionally incestuous affair taking place between India and her Uncle Charlie. Her big monologue in the film crescendos with the line, "India, who are you? You were supposed to love me, weren't you?" As though India is her similarly-aged friend who betrayed Evie by going after the guy she wanted, as opposed to a teenager being groomed. The aforementioned taxidermy burning is also spurred by her anger at this. And even Evie's attempt to save her daughter after discovering the affair reflects the dual roles she contextualizes India through. Evie doesn’t call the police or threaten Charlie to make him leave but instead offers herself as a romantic partner in exchange for her teen daughter. Even in “protecting” India, Evie still sees her as sexual competition.

A Fundamental Misunderstanding of India Stoker

Evie isn't the only caretaker in India's life who sexualizes her, though. The incestuous Uncle Charlie doesn't just happen to develop feelings for the teenage India during his time staying with the Stokers. His presence at the house, and the later revealed murder of his brother, isn't accidental. Charlie has been attempting to pursue India romantically since she was born. He requests to be released from the mental health institution he was being held in on the exact day India becomes a legal adult for this reason.

India isn't passive against Uncle Charlie's efforts to over-familiarize himself with the Stokers. Similar to her attempt to reestablish the typical parent/child relationship with her mother, India actively protests Charlie's attempts to befriend her when they meet, even stately explicitly, "We don't need to be friends. We're family." India is incredibly emotionally mature for her age and consistently communicates her emotional needs with her caretakers. But both ignore them. And, worse than that, when presented with caretakers in India's life who do listen to her and regard her as the child she is, Uncle Charlie actively hunts and kills them before they can guide India away from him. Charlie actively isolates India from anyone who would oppose his efforts to groom her.

India might not react perfectly to the situation at hand — particularly in her choice not to report Charlie to the authorities when she discovers the bodies, but she does seek healthier outlets for her blossoming sexuality than what either of her caretakers would presume of her. Aroused and shocked when Uncle Charlie spots her spying on him dancing with and kissing her mother, India seeks out a boy her age, Whip (Alden Ehrenreich), to explore with in private. And, like both her caretakers, Whip completely ignores her clearly communicated desire to stop when she becomes uncomfortable. While it is good that Charlie intervenes and ultimately kills Whip before he's able to rape India as he intended, Charlie is only there because he followed India into the woods in the first place. Even in saving India from being assaulted, Charlie is motivated by his desire to isolate her and his perception of India as a sexually viable partner.

India herself is peculiar and violent, but she's still a teenage girl. She isn't immune to the machinations of either of her caretakers. And though one would be remiss to describe her as having no agency, the feelings she develops for her uncle Charlie don't exist in a vacuum. He has to make active efforts to endear himself to her, and she isn't fond of most of them. His proxy romance with her mother seems to at once arouse and annoy her. And the turning point for her feelings for him comes at the intersection of sex and violence that occurs during the aforementioned confrontation with Whip. India is a lonely young girl. She's actively bullied at school. Her father is dead. Her mother equally resents and depends on her emotionally. And the one adult in her life that might understand her core nature, also seeks a sexual partnership.

How 'Stoker' Reckons With India's Ultimate Becoming

Like her mother, Charlie adultifies India to the extreme. And nowhere is this most exemplified than in the final showdown of the film. After catching Charlie and India together, Evie becomes enraged and, like mentioned before, tries to offer herself in exchange. Charlie's reaction to this proves his fundamental misunderstanding of India as a person. He tells India to pack a bag, begins to strangle Evie with his belt, and calls India to watch as he murders her mother. He presumes, falsely, that India would be as aroused and excited at the murder of her mother — the woman she has cared for her entire life — as he is. But he's wrong. India may similarly be as aroused by violence as Charlie is, appearing so at the time and later masturbating about the murder of Whip, but India simply is not depraved enough to take pleasure in her mother's suffering. Whether this is a manifestation of India's caretaker role, or a simple fact of her character, is irrelevant. Charlie thinks he knows India because he's dreamed of her for 18 years and shares certain characteristics. But like Evie and Whip, Charlie willfully misunderstands India on a fundamental level.

Like many Park Chan-wook projects, Stoker, which was written by actor Wentworth Miller, understands the competing roles young women are forced to play while coming into their own. Its dark and decidedly family-un-friendly themes enable it to honestly portray the violence and vulnerability of its protagonist. India is not allowed to simply be a strange, morbid, grieving teenager, but must instead act as mother, daughter, lover, friend, and niece — all at once. Similar to The Handmaiden's Lady Hideko, India is all-but cornered into the violence she commits. And while no coming-of-age protagonist is perfect, India's homicidal nature actually exemplifies the vulnerable position she is in: Even a girl capable of murder can no more escape the wandering eyes of men (and boys) than she can the expectations of motherhood laid upon her.

It is no wonder the film ends with India leaving her childhood home, seemingly to never return. Though she wistfully remarks upon the impact her family has had on her and carries with her physical reminders of this, she was never going to be truly free to become herself while living in that house. Suffocated, like her birthday candles, by the preconceived roles of caretaker and sexual partner her mother and uncle held her within, India can truly only fully come into her own when she escapes them both.

