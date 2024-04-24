The Big Picture Kate Beckinsale, Scott Eastwood, and James Cromwell join the cast of Stolen Girl, a new kidnapping drama directed by Kent.

The film was inspired by the true story of Maureen Dabbagh, an American woman hunting for her kidnapped child.

Stolen Girl production set to start in Italy with a budget of $25 million.

The British director best known for his work on Testament of Youth, The Secret Diaries of Miss Anne Lister, and The Aftermath has begun filling out his next project. A new report from Variety revealed that Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Van Helsing), Scott Eastwood (Suicide Squad, Pacific Rim), and James Cromwell (The Green Mile, Succession, Sugar) have all joined the cast of Stolen Girl, an upcoming kidnapping drama directed by Kent. The film is inspired by the true story of Maureen Dabbagh, an American woman who spent the bulk of her life hunting for her child after she'd been kidnapped by the child's father.

The screenplay was written by Rebecca Pollock and Kas Graham (Last Passenger, Expecting Love), and will be produced by Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Frida Torresblanco, Scott Lambert, and Luca Matrundola. Stolen Girl is expected to begin production in Italy soon and will reportedly have a budget of roughly $25 million. One of the producers, Iervolino, gave a statement about the upcoming film:

"I'm thrilled to be shooting once again in Apulia, a versatile land that I love and that always manages to cater to our needs."

What Has the ‘Stolen Girl’ Cast Been in Recently?

Cromwell is fresh off a strong run of appearances as Ewan Roy, for which he was nominated for three Emmys for his performance in 2020, 2022, and 2023. He's also one of the stars of Apple TV's crime thriller which is currently airing, Sugar, appearing alongside Colin Farrell and Amy Ryan. Eastwood has been floating around, recently appearing in one of the biggest box office hits of 2023, Fast X, along with Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, and Helen Mirren. He's also received sizable roles in recent rom-coms and action thrillers like I Want You Back, Dangerous, and Wrath of Man, working with the likes of Charlie Day, Jason Statham, Mel Gibson, and Famke Janssen.

Beckinsale's career has hept her busy with projects like Fool's Paradise, Prisoner's Daughter, Guilt Party, and Jolt. Aside from acting opposite Hugh Jackman in 2004's Van Helsing, Beckinsale has also recently teamed up with Charlie Day, Adrien Brody, and Brian Cox. She has plenty of experience working on thrillers throughout her career, which she'll have the chance to display in the upcoming Stolen Girl.

There is currently no official release date announced for Stolen Girl, but production is set to begin soon in Italy. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.