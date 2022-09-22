Frequent Jackass collaborator Jeff Tremaine is set to produce a documentary titled Stolen Kingdom, which chronicles the rowdy history of Walt Disney World Resort. Tremaine is no stranger to debauchery, having recently directed this year's Jackass Forever, along with Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, and Jackass 3D. Joshua Bailey and Sam Fraser are directing Stolen Kingdom, which is their filmmaking debut. A title treatment for the upcoming documentary has been released, which contains the text "Bad Things Happen At The Happiest Place On Earth." The title treatment showcases newspaper clippings among an eerie black and red background, causing all kinds of intrigue.

Stolen Kingdom will span 30 years, exploring all the outrageous hi-jinks that have ensued at Walt Disney World Resort, including the theft of a very valuable audio-animatronic from the once-popular Cranium Command attraction, which is now defunct. The animatronic ended up for sale on the black market for close to $500,000. Tremaine spoke about how he got involved in the project, saying, “Josh and Sam somehow found me and introduced me to this story I found so compelling. I was inspired by not only this story, but by these young filmmakers. Having been a part of some Disneyland misbehavior, I’m excited to be involved in this.”

Tremaine is producing Stolen Kingdom through his own Gorilla Flicks banner. Tremaine has been finding much success as a producer as of late, especially after serving as an executive producer on the documentary film Bad Axe. Bad Axe follows an Asian American family as they navigate Trump's America in 2020. The film won the Audience Award at this year’s SXSW, and currently holds the title of most awarded documentary film of 2022.

Image via CAA

RELATED: Werner Herzog's 'Theater of Thought' Trailer Explores the Inner Workings of the Mind

Tremaine co-created the original Jackass TV series with Spike Jonze and Johnny Knoxville, which ran for 3 seasons on MTV in the early 2000s. The director also appeared in the series as himself frequently. Tremaine stuck to his roots and served as an executive producer on several stunt-heavy reality TV shows including Ridiculousness, Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, Nitro Circus, and Loiter Squad. Tremaine's other credits as a director include Netflix's Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, as well as Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa. The Jackass alum will serve as a director on the upcoming sixth season of The Eric Andre Show, and will also appear in the upcoming documentary, The Brandon Novak Story.

Stolen Kingdom does not currently have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for more details.