I have a soft spot for indie games. Doubly so for games that play with a sense of scope and scale, and triply so if it includes mechs. Stonefly ticks (pun intended) all those boxes as a shrunken-down robot-piloting adventure game in which you harvest resources from local plants, bugs, and other sources of goodies. I'm all-in on this one. But to give you a little more insight, Flight School Studio creative director Adam Volker goes behind the scenes in a new video to share more of the story of Stonefly.

Described as a "chill and tranquil mech adventure game" from developer Flight School Studio and publisher MWM Interactive, "Stonefly takes players on a captivating mech adventure through an enchanting forest, unraveling a heartwarming story of self-discovery. Featuring richly handcrafted art inspired by mid-century modern design and nature, the game tells a coming-of-age story about Annika, a brilliant but naïve inventor on a quest to recover a lost family heirloom. As Annika, players invent and craft abilities for their very own mech, and journey into the depths of the forest, strategically gliding among beautiful flora and dangerous fauna to harvest materials. Along the way, players confront hungry bugs, and meet a cast of memorable characters as they help Annika find her inner strength and embrace her legacy."

In the new video, Volker "focuses on the expansive world and thought-provoking yet heartwarming story of Stonefly. Viewers can learn more about the game’s heroine Annika, her backstory and her relationships with her father and new friends in the Acorn Corps, as well as how these details play into the overall mission of the game to right a daunting past wrong from her life." Check it out here:

Robot mechs. Tiny fantasy critters. Epic adventures. That's the world of Stonefly. Co-creator and Flight School Studio creative director, Adam Volker, shares more about our heroine, Annika, the Acorn Corps and the weird creatures of Stonefly. Developed by Flight School Studio, Published by MWM Interactive.

You can also check out the previously released gameplay showcase below:

Stonefly will be available this Summer for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, the Nintendo Switch system and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is now available to wishlist on Steam.

