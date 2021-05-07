Fans have finally been given a release date for Flight School Studio & MWM Interactive’s upcoming chill indie title, Stonefly. The game will be launched June 1 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam Epic Games Store. The Stonefly team is releasing new assets throughout the month of June, so fans are encouraged to follow the game's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts @StoneflyGame.

In celebration of the launch, Flight School Studio & MWM have also unveiled the first in a series of Stonefly Snapshot videos, giving players an exclusive first look at what they can expect. Bohdon Sayre, Game Director at Flight School Studio, had this to say about the exciting release:

"Our small team set out to create something visually unique and mechanically original with Stonefly and we think players are going to love following Annika's journey and gliding around the world we've created. ... We always challenge ourselves to put stakes in the ground outside the norm, and MWM Interactive have been a great partner to allow us the creative freedom to take risks and explore new territory. Stonefly is an ambitious project, different than anything we've made before, and a game that we are really proud of."

Image via Flight School Studio, MWM Interactive

Stonefly will lead players through an enchanting forest while following the story of Annika Stonefly, a brilliant but naïve inventor on a quest to recover a lost family heirloom. As players travel into the wilderness, they will harness the wind to strategically move across breathtaking and harmful fauna to harvest resources and invent and craft abilities for their very own mech. Adding to that, players will learn exciting technology, join the Acorn Corps, battle hordes of hungry bugs, and ultimately help Annika discover her true potential and embrace it. The game is published by MWM Interactive and developed by Flight School Studios.

Stonefly will be launched June 1 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam & Epic Games Store. Players can already begin preordering on Epic Games Store and add Stonefly to their wish lists on Steam or the Epic Games Store. Be sure not to miss it at launch, and you can check out the first series of snapshot videos below:

