Britbox released today a trailer for their upcoming miniseries Stonehouse. Based on real-life events, the story centers around the title character (played by Succession's Matthew Macfadyen), a British politician who’s accused of espionage, forgery, theft, and fraud in the early 70s. Divided in three episodes, the series is set to premiere in mid-January and depict how mental health issues were (badly) handled not many years ago.

Despite how worrying the story is for its protagonist, the Stonehouse trailer reveals that the series will be handled with a light-hearted tone, and the distinct British humor can be spotted in every corner of the footage. The trailer also makes it clear that even though we’re following a continent-wide famous criminal, we’re also gearing up to have lots of fun with his charisma and methods of escaping the law.

Fake Your Death and Bear It

And Stonehouse doesn’t seem afraid to go to extremes in order to protect his own liberty, as he responds to his sudden inquiries by simply faking his own death – a secret that doesn’t seem to be kept neither well nor long. He’s known as a great swimmer, after all. It doesn’t take an expert to realize that Stonehouse’s wits will only get him so far, but the journey with him certainly seems like a fun one.

Stonehouse Hails From a Mind We Already Love

Stonehouse is created and written by John Preston, who is known for writing the novel that inspired another British series, A Very English Scandal. Stonehouse marks Preston’s series writing debut. The episodes are directed by John S. Baird, who previously helmed episodes from series like Vinyl, Feed the Beast, and Babylon.

Aside from Macfadyen, the cast of Stonehouse also features Keeley Hawes (It’s a Sin), Kevin R. McNally (Das Boot), Orla Hill (Hetty Feather), Dorothy Atkinson (Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler), and introducing Emer Heatley.

Britbox premieres Stonehouse on January 17. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: