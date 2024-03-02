Stoners have a bad reputation. Weed smokers portrayed in movies have always been the target of stereotypes. They're dense, they're lazy, they're forgetful, and while stoners are most likely all those things, these characters have been portrayed with just a bit of something extra. They have an essence of cool and calm. They exert a sense of wit, a mindset that brings a certain comedic element to most films. And while they love to smoke weed, they're also likable characters with a larger role to play than just a "stoner."

Throughout every decade, stoner characters have been gracing the screen from simple to complex storylines. Some are represented as idiots, but the most memorable ones bring more than just weed to the table. They have complexities and personalities that most fans can relate to. Their impact on cinema has had a lasting effect on fans and, while some stoner characters are represented in a poor light, these characters have proven to be more than just dirty hippies.

10 Alex

'Grandma's Boy' (2006)

After getting kicked out of his apartment because his stoner roommate didn't pay the rent, Alex (Allen Covert) has to move in with his grandma. While he still has his sweet job as a video game tester, his life is made more difficult when his boss steals his personal video game project that he had been working on for years. With a steady supply of weed from his dealer, Dante (Peter Dante), Alex and his friends try to get back what was stolen from him.

Alex is an interesting character. He doesn't exhibit most of the lazy qualities of a stoner. He's a hard-working, talented game tester and developer who just happens to smoke a lot of weed. He's kind-hearted and loves his grandma, played by the fantastic Doris Roberts, who ends up being more of a party animal than Alex is.

9 Melanie Ralston

'Jackie Brown' (1997)

Melanie exudes a relaxed attitude throughout Jacki Brown. She has that sexy bikini bombshell look, but a cold exterior which might be from all the weed she smokes. She has an apathetic way about her that screams, "I don't care." Her goal in the movie is to get as much money as possible and get out, but that's cut short when she insults Louis (Robert de Niro) one too many times, and he shoots her.

It's a nice change of pace to have a woman represented as a stoner character, and in a movie where weed is not the main focus, it's just part of who she is. She blesses fans with some memorable stoner wisdom, which is "Coughing is good. It opens the capillaries."

8 Jasper Palmer

'Children of Men' (2006)

While Children of Men is a sci-fi movie, it features one of the most heartwarming and endearing stoner characters, Jasper Palmer (Michael Caine). Jasper plays a huge role in helping Theo Farron smuggle the only pregnant woman in the world to a safer place.

Michael Caine is not a name typically associated with a stoner, but his portrayal of Jasper is fantastic. He's a loveable man who cares for his friends and family with a deep passion, and with that same passion, he grows his own marijuana strain, Strawberry Cough, in a secret house he built away from the horrors of this sci-fi apocalyptic wasteland. Jasper is a bright light in a movie with a dark plot.

Children of Men Release Date September 19, 2006 Director Alfonso Cuarón Cast Juan Gabriel Yacuzzi , Mishal Husain , Rob Curling , Jon Chevalier , Rita Davies , Kim Fenton Runtime 109

7 Doc Sportello

'Inherent Vice' (2014)

Paul Thomas Anderson's interpretation of Thomas Pinchon's novel, Inherent Vice, brought Larry "Doc" Sportello to the big screen. The movie follows Doc, a stoner private investigator, as he helps an ex-girlfriend protect her wealthy and new real estate developer boyfriend from being wrongfully sent to a psychiatric hospital.

Doc is a complex man who does a lot more than just smoke weed. He's inquisitive and passionate about his job as an investigator. He has an interesting way of viewing the world and solving a case. He's not like other investigators who follow up on clues and jot down important notes. He feels the vibes, he gets down in the dirt and sees people for who they are. Sure, he's forgetful and extremely dense at times, but he gets the job done, and he does it with a cool and collected exterior.

6 Harold Lee & Kumar Patel

'Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle' (2004)

Two friends set out on a mission to get some of their favorite East Coast fast food. Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle features two of the most amusing stoner duos in comedy. As they attend an Ivy League college and navigate parents with high expectations, the two friends can't help but partake in some of the green to calm their nerves from their high-stress lives.

Realizing the White Castle closest to them has been replaced by Burger Shack, Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn) make their way across New Brunswick to satisfy their munchy cravings. With a simple, yet effective, story, the two buddies do their best to make it to White Castle before their high wears off, getting into the most ridiculous scenarios possible that only a stoner would be able to get out of.

Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle Release Date July 30, 2004 Director Danny Leiner Cast John Cho , Kal Penn , Neil Patrick Harris Runtime 88

5 Thurgood

'Half Baked' (1998)

Thurgood is the narrator and protagonist of the classic comedy Half Baked. With only one real quest in life, Thurgood and his friends just want to get stoned. However, the four friends live in New York during a time when marijuana was still illegal and one of them had just been busted for feeding junk food to a police horse, inadvertently killing her. Thurgood and his friends do their best to raise the money, by selling weed, to get their friend out of jail.

One of the most memorable stoner characters, Thurgood (Dave Chappelle) has a special charm about him with a passion for all things weed and a big heart to help his friends. While his friends are typical spacehead stoners, Thurgood is a bit different. He's more responsible and, in the end, realizes that smoking weed isn't everything and that life has more meaning than just being a stoner.

Half Baked Release Date January 16, 1998 Director Tamra Davis Cast Dave Chappelle , Guillermo Diaz , Jim Breuer , Harland Williams , Rachel True , Clarence Williams III Runtime 82

4 Ron Slater

'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

A group of high schoolers out on summer vacation traverse the complicated world of house parties and cruising the streets of a small town in the 1970s. Dazed and Confused is filled with all sorts of colorful characters and archetypal teens, and among the most memorable is the mega-stoner Slater.

Slater (Rory Cochrane) plays a small part in Dazed and Confused, a smoker who graces the movie with a classic stoner attitude. While most of the younger kids are getting paddled by the senior jocks, Slater has a more relaxed and calm approach towards his younger counterparts. He sees everyone as a friend and even gives up his seat in David Wooderson's (Matthew McConaughey) car to Mitch Kramer (Wiley Wiggins). He brings typical stoner wisdom to the group and poses some interesting philosophical theories on Martha Washington and her association with marijuana during George's presidency.

Dazed and Confused Release Date September 24, 1993 Director Richard Linklater Cast Jason London , Joey Lauren Adams , Milla Jovovich , Shawn Andrews , Rory Cochrane , adam goldberg Runtime 103 minutes

3 Smokey

'Friday' (1995)

A comedy legend, Chris Tucker, portrays the stoner character Smokey in the movie Friday. With his unemployed friend Craig (Ice Cube), the two decide it's a good day to get stoned and end up smoking some weed they're not supposed to. Now in debt for $200, the two slackers have to get the money by 10 pm on Friday or suffer the mortifying consequences.

Friday is a quintessential stoner movie that has been cemented as a comedy classic. While Ice Cube plays the protagonist, it's Tucker who shines as the fun-loving best friend and stoner. He provides an amusing contrast to Cube's serious demeanor. Smokey is much more than just a stoner. He cares about his friends and his neighborhood and will do anything to protect them.

2 Jeff Spicoli

'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' (1982)

The original stoner, Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn), has been secured in everyone's mind as the archetypal stoner. Spicoli embodies everything that is a weed smoker. He's a relaxed and bleary-eyed surfer who couldn't care less about high school. However, he's cunning and uses his stoner brain to get himself out of some serious trouble throughout the movie.

The rumor is that Spicoli has been stoned since the 3rd grade, but that has yet to be confirmed. What is most important is that, through the clouds of smoke, Spicoli was able to impress his teacher, Mr. Hand just enough to get a passing grade to be able to graduate and also attend the prom with his friends. He's proof that stoners can achieve their goals, despite being baked out of their skulls.

Fast Times At Ridgemont High Release Date August 13, 1982 Director Amy Heckerling Cast Sean Penn , Jennifer Jason Leigh , Judge Reinhold , Robert Romanus , Brian Backer , Phoebe Cates Runtime 90 minutes

1 The Dude

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

The Coen Brothers hit a home run with their iconic and lovable stoner, Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski. He's got all the typical traits that make a good stoner; lazy, uninterested, forgetful, but through all that, The Dude abides. He just wants to drink his White Russians without getting his rug peed on. It really tied the room together.

The Big Lebowski is about a man and his rug, and beneath all that it's about conspiracy and extortion on proportional levels. As an aging hippie, The Dude has no time for any of these complicated crimes and just wants to replace his ruined carpet, bowl, and maybe pay his rent on time. He's the embodiment of every stoner and represents the culture in a fantastic way.

