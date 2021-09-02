'Stop and Go' will be coming both to theaters and on-demand on October 1.

DECAL has unveiled the first official trailer and poster for Stop and Go, and Collider has your exclusive look at the road-trip comedy that hails from filmmakers Mallory Everton and Stephen Meek. The movie made its world premiere at this year's SXSW, where it was previously titled Recovery, and will be coming both to theaters and on-demand on October 1.

Stop and Go stars Everton and Whitney Call as two sisters named Blake and Jamie who are struggling with direction in their own lives but must band together and brave a cross-country road trip to reach their grandmother after hearing of a COVID outbreak at her nursing home. As the trailer says, the movie invites us to "take the best road trip of the worst year," and given the unmistakably good chemistry between Everton and Call and how the sisters deal with plenty of relatable issues (from mask-wearing to dealing with family members who are definitely not quarantining) this pandemic-set comedy looks like it's going to be a hit.

Directed by Mallory Everton and Stephen Meek, Stop and Go stars Everton and Call, who also serve as co-writers on the film's screenplay. In addition to the leading duo, the movie stars Julia Jolley and Anne Sward Hansen. Stop and Go is a production of Sorø Films Production in partnership with BuzzFeed Studios. Scott Christopherson, Abi Nielson Hunsaker, Babetta Kelly, and Meek serve as producers on the project, with cinematography by Brenna Empey.

Stop and Go rolls into theaters as well as on-demand on October 1. Check out the exclusive trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Stop and Go:

Sisters Blake and Jamie’s big plans for the year come to a screeching halt when they are forced to rescue their grandmother and her beloved dog from her nursing home, before their reckless sister can get there first. They embark on a hilarious cross-country race against time while contending with a deranged dog breeder, a highly inappropriate 9-year-old, and a clueless Romeo, all in the name of family.

