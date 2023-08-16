The Big Picture Talking Heads members will reunite for a special event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their concert film Stop Making Sense.

The film will be screened in select IMAX theaters worldwide and will be followed by a Q&A session with the band members moderated by Spike Lee.

The film, directed by Jonathan Demme, has been given a 4K restoration and has become increasingly important in showcasing the band's prime before their breakup. It features their iconic performances of hits like "Life During Wartime" and "Once in a Lifetime."

For the first time since being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, the members of Talking Heads will finally reunite. The Toronto International Film Festival is bringing David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison back together next month to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their much-lauded concert film Stop Making Sense with a special event that will screen the film across the globe in select IMAX theaters. A 4K restoration of the film will make its world premiere at the film festival on Monday, September 11, at Cineplex’s Scotiabank IMAX Theatre in Toronto and streamed live along with a Q&A thereafter with the four band members moderated by director Spike Lee. Following that, the restoration will be given a full theatrical run, starting in IMAX on September 22 and in theaters everywhere on September 29.

Stop Making Sense, directed by Academy Award-winning Silence of the Lambs helmer Jonathan Demme, was recently acquired by A24 and has been given a massive restoration for the special occasion. Since its release, the film has only become more important as a window back into the band's prime before their 1991 break-up. Specifically, the documentary runs through their performance at the Pantages Theater in 1983 Hollywood over the course of three nights as the band plays through their many hits like "Life During Wartime,” “Psycho Killer,” "Burning Down the House," and, of course, "Once in a Lifetime" while giving a physical performance to remember.

Seeing the beloved concert film on the biggest screen possible is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but seeing the band together once again for a Q&A promises to be something even more special. Relations between the group have been icy ever since the band dissolved and their last performance together came back during their Rock Hall induction. In the time since, Byrne has been connected to some notable projects including recently creating "This Is a Life" for Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once and even performing the song at the Oscars, but this event promises to finally take him back to his roots with the band. Lee is also the perfect moderator, having previously united with Byrne to direct and produce his concert film David Byrne's American Utopia in 2020.

Stop Making Sense in IMAX Promises an Opportunity Like No Other.

Regarding the special occasion, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey was over the moon about the idea of letting fans rock out to the iconic music of Talking Heads with an IMAX screening that'll warp viewers back to 1983. "Some people say you’ll never find a better concert documentary than Stop Making Sense, I’m one of those people. Talking Heads is at the top of their form. Working with Jonathan Demme, they build their performance scene by scene, song by song into a work of pure, cathartic power. Maybe you’ve seen it before. But you’ve never seen it in IMAX.”

Tickets for the Stop Making Sense globally connected IMAX event featuring the Q&A with Talking Heads are available now on both the official website for the event and on IMAX's website. Check out the trailer for the original film below.