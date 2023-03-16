Riding high after their complete sweep of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, A24 is treating their loyal Everything Everywhere All at Once fandom to something special. Today, the studio announced, via a cheeky tweet, that they’ll be bringing fans of Talking Heads a once in a lifetime chance of watching the band’s legendary in-concert film Stop Making Sense on the big screen. As fans will know, the band’s eccentric and legendary frontman David Byrne joined the team on the Best Picture winner and composed the original song “This Is a Life” alongside Son Lux and Mitski. For their work, the trio nabbed an Oscar nomination, making it Byrne’s second mention at the award show following his 1987 Best Original Score win for The Last Emperor.

For many of us who were born too late to catch the iconic and formative band during their years of living a wild wild life (Talking Heads broke up back in 1991), catching this groundbreaking performance on the big screen will be a must-see moment. The flick features Byrne alongside leading members Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison, and Chris Frantz as well as Alex Weir, Lynn Mabry, Bernie Worrell, and Edna Holt. Taking fans off the road to nowhere and to the Pantages Theater in 1983 Hollywood, the up-close-and-personal show was filmed over three nights and features classic tunes including “Life During Wartime,” “Psycho Killer,” “Once in a Lifetime,” and “Burning Down the House”. While we’ve recently seen live performances like Elton John’s farewell concert and The Weeknd’s Live at SoFi Stadium make their way onto streamers, catching The Talking Heads in a cinema setting will make for an all-encompassing experience.

As for the tweet shared by A24, it’s definitely the place for any fan of the American Utopia creator as it features oversized suits, bicycle riding, and moves that only the celebrated performer could pull off. In it, we see the singer and composer walking into a dry cleaner and passing over his pickup slip. As he hands the paper to the worker, he comments that “it’s been here for a while,” but luckily the boxy gray suit is right where he left it. Bringing his suit home by way of bicycle (obviously), Byrne navigates the bustling streets of New York before arriving safely and trying on his still-fitting suit. A quick clip of the band’s original performance cuts in before panning back to present-day Byrne in his apartment getting back into the swing of things while A24 announces the re-release of Stop Making Sense.

Image via Cinecom Pictures

Helmed by Academy Award-winner Jonathan Demme, who would go on to direct other concert films including Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006) as well as blockbusters like Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, Stop Making Sense was the filmmaker’s debut concert feature. After The Talking Heads broke up in 1991, Byrne found a job and continued his career in music through a solo career that expanded into the world of film and stage. Most recently, the performer made headlines with his musical experience David Byrne’s American Utopia which would land him two Grammy nominations and a Tony Award win.

Check out A24’s promo teaser for the Stop Making Sense re-release below and catch the film in a theater near you when it arrives later this year.