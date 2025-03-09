Stop-motion animation is a beautiful medium, one whose unique visual style and inimitable rhythm allow artists to craft some of the most creative stories animation can ever convey. But while cinema is the art form that most often recurs to stop-motion, television has also been home to some of the best stories ever told through that unique kind of animation.

From Adult Swim shows like the surreal The Shivering Truth to BBC classics like the series that made Paddington Bear cool before the movies did, the best stop-motion animated TV series in history can be criminally underrated, but something they never fail to be is electrifying and absolutely unforgettable.

10 'The PJs' (1999–2001)

Created by Eddie Murphy, Steve Tompkins, and Larry Wilmore

Co-created by the legendary Eddie Murphy, The PJs follows the lives of the occupants of an inner-city housing project. The series was never super well received, which is probably what has contributed the most to its slowly being forgotten over the years; but all those who still hold some nostalgia for it will tell anyone who asks that it's one of the most underrated adult animated shows out there.

The animation is odd and unsettling in the best possible way, the characters are fun to follow, and the series' dark sense of humor has aged remarkably well. Although The PJs only lasted two seasons, those two seasons are very much worth revisiting (or discovering) today. Whether they're Eddie Murphy fans or not, potential viewers who love stop-motion ought to check this one out.

9 'Crossing Swords' (2020–2021)

Created by John Harvatine IV and Tom Root

Yet another stop-motion show tragically canceled after only a couple of seasons, Crossing Swords follows a good-hearted peasant dreaming of knighthood who becomes a squire at the local castle. However, his dream job proves to not be everything he hoped it would be. The first season takes some time to pick up steam, but once it does, the show becomes exquisitely charming and goofy.

The gap between the series' 27% critic approval rate and 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is, needless to say, gargantuan; but, in a way, that just makes Crossing Swords worth watching even more. On the one hand, it's easy to understand the dissonance that critics saw between the show's infantile tone and vulgar humor. But on the other hand, it's also quite evident why fans fell in love with the cute character design and simple yet disarming humor.