In 2011, director Robert Morgan worked himself to exhaustion on a short film called Bobby Yeah. The process taught him a lot about letting go of his perfectionism in the artistic process, but it also inspired the upcoming animated horror film, Stopmotion. His attention to detail, using materials in his animation you normally wouldn’t see, for instance, a year's worth of toenails, is completely haunting. The hand-made special effects remind us of 80s horror films like Hellraiser or The Fly.

This style of horror not only makes the audience uneasy, but even the lead actress, Aisling Franciosi, felt like Morgan might turn her into “a human version of a puppet,” according to Entertainment Weekly. It’s a lot to unpack, but for horror and stop-motion fans, Morgan’s brilliance and the more you know about it, the greater the intrigue. So, without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Stopmotion, including when and where to see it, and who’s brave enough to join the cast.

When Is 'Stopmotion' Coming Out?

Stopmotion is scheduled to be released on February 23, 2024. IFC Films claimed its rights to distribute the movie just before its private release at Fantastic Fest in September 2023, according to Variety.

Where Can You Watch 'Stopmotion'?

Upon its release, you can watch Stopmotion in select theaters in the United States. With IFC’s deal with Shudder, it's expected to become available to stream at a later date. Keep checking back on this page as we will update the release date as soon as we obtain further details.

​​Is There a Trailer for 'Stopmotion'?

IFC Films released a trailer for Stopmotion on January 24, 2024, on its YouTube channel.

The trailer starts with what looks like a sleep paralysis nightmare, as Ella (Franciosi) lies in bed and a stop-motion creature she presumably created watches her. It cuts to a scene of her with friends at a bar, where they all joke about her obsession with this animation project she is working on. They aren’t wrong to call her studio a cave, as a scene of her perfecting a photoshoot is done with the curtains drawn in a dark room. She’s interrupted by the doorbell, introducing the little girl (Caoilinn Springall) who lives next door. Ella explains her process, but the little girl calls it boring and suggests a better story.

As she tells the story, the trailer takes a darker turn, with a creepy little stop-motion character that is supposed to be a girl, running from the Ashman. Ella animates the characters, and she begins to have visions of Ashman, creeping up her stairs and looking through her peephole. She begs to stop making the movie, but this horrifying boogeyman is relentless. She begins to identify with the girl running from the Ashman, flashing in and out of the nightmare, seemingly delusional towards those around her.

What Is 'Stopmotion' About?

Stopmotion is a mixture of live-action and stop-motion animation where Ella is an animator, working tirelessly on her next film. Her curious neighbor, a little girl, tells Ella a story that comes to life through her artwork. As Ella’s exhaustion turns into what seems like nightmarish hallucinations, her reality begins to blend with her art, and she is forced to face what is only known as the Ashman.

Who Stars in 'Stopmotion'?

Aisling Franciosi stars as Ella Blake, she’s also known for the recent horror movie The Last Voyage of the Demeter, but she’s most well-recognized for her part in Game of Thrones as Lyanna Stark. The rest of the cast includes; Stella Gonet (The Crown) as Suzanne, Tom York (Poldark) as Tom, Caoilinn Springall (The Midnight Sky) as Little Girl, James Swanton (A Field in England) as The Ashman, Joshua J. Parker (Doctor Who) as Will, Jaz Hutchins (Killing Eve) as Brett, and Bridgitta Roy (Holby City) as Doctor.

Who Is Making 'Stopmotion'?

Robert Morgan is the director of Stopmotion, which is his first feature-length film since creating several stop-motion animation shorts like The Cat with Hands, Tomorrow I Will Be Dirt, and, of course, the inspiration for this film, Bobby Yeah.Robin King aided Morgan in writing the script and the film was produced by Alain de la Mata and Christopher Granier-Deferre. The cinematography was set up by Léo Hinstin, while editing was done by Aurora Vögeli. Since Morgans struggled with creating Bobby Yeah alone, a team is a very welcome advantage in helping him create his vision, especially for a full-length movie.

More Stop-Motion Horror Like 'Stopmotion'

Mad God (2021)

Director: Phil Tippett

Mad God is a disturbing work of art created using stop-motion that is nothing short of a masterpiece in its genre. The story follows a character called Assasin who simply travels through a world of horrors all directed through the scope of Oscar and Emmy Award-winning visual effects supervisor Phil Tippet. He began designing Mad God 30 years ago while working on Robocop 2. Since the film was released on Shudder, it’s received well-deserved critical acclaim for the visionary artist who was behind great works like Jurassic Park and Star Wars IV, V, and VI.

The Wolf House (2018)

Director: Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña

Cast: Amalia Kassai, Rainer Krause, Magdalena Tótoro, Claudia Celedón, Alejandro Sieveking

The Wolf House, known in Spanish as La Casa Lobo, is another stop-motion horror film based on Colonia Dignidad, a place that hosted German immigrants post-World War II. It follows Maria (Amalia Kassai), a young woman who escapes from the community of tyranny and hides in a house with two pigs from a wolf. As time passes, the refuge turns into another kind of nightmare, forcing her to decide whether to stay. The unsettling film received awards for its animation and was praised by critics for its adaptation of a lesser-known story.

The House (2022)

Director: Paloma Baeza, Emma De Swaef, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, Marc James Roels

Cast: Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley, Eleanor De Swaef-Roels, Mark Heap

Separated into three parts, The House is a story about a mansion and its inhabitants over different timelines and universes. With different characters in each segment, the overall movie has very dark humor and shockingly strange outcomes. In part one, a poor family moves into a luxurious house, but it quickly spirals into insanity with a bizarrely tragic ending. Part two is set in a world of anthropomorphic rats, with a developer trying to unload the infested house to a strange couple. However, the couple, yet to make a down payment, decide to live in the house, pushing the developer to desperately try and evict them. Part 3 houses anthropomorphic cats with an impending flood slowly filling their house with water. The house consists of a landlord and tenants, with the landlord constantly asking for rent and completely ignoring the rising water levels. Each part has an extremely strange and sometimes unsettling ending. The movie scored high among its viewers for its brilliant animation and overall rating.

