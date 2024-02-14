The Big Picture Stopmotion is a new feature-length film by animator Robert Morgan, exploring the uncanny nature of stop-motion animation.

The film follows the protagonist Ella as she struggles with personal demons while creating a new stop-motion film.

Stopmotion reflects Morgan's own struggles with obsession and pushing too far with his art and features a talented cast including Aisling Franciosi and Caoilinn Springall.

Animator Robert Morgan has spent plenty of time honing his horrifying stop-motion creations through short films, but it's now time to share his uncanny creations on the big screen. Following its world premiere at Fantastic Fest last year, his first feature-length production, Stopmotion, is heading to theaters in just over a week. Starring The Last Voyage of the Demeter star Aisling Franciosi as the young stop-motion animator Ella Blake, the film grapples with both the uncanny feel of the medium and the dangerous line between dedicating oneself to art and pushing too far to the point where the creation starts to take over reality. Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek from the hybrid film showing Franciosi working on something new and terrifying with the help of a neighbor.

Stopmotion follows Ella as she reaches the edge of her sanity while working on her new film. Already grieving the loss of her overbearing mother, she now has to create something of her own outside of her mom's influence as she grapples with personal demons. However, things turn into an otherworldly nightmare when a little girl (Caoilinn Springall) comes over and offers a few suggestions to make her stop-motion story more interesting. Her main addition is a figure nobody wants to see, The Ashman, which soon haunts Ella throughout her everyday life.

The clip shows the moment the little girl suggests the creation of The Ashman while showing off some of Morgan's haunting stop-motion figures. As the shot cuts between live-action and animation, she sets the scene of a young girl running through the woods and hiding in a little cabin before The Ashman shows up. The figure of the girl, which Ella is putting the finishing touches on, is already disturbing enough with its fleshy appearance and dead eyes, but The Ashman has the feel of a terrifying urban legend even though he's never fully shown. He knocks on the door of the stop-motion cabin three times with a bloody hand and prepares to attack his prey. Before the little girl can explain his purpose, however, Ella finishes her doll and places it in her makeshift woods. She then goes behind the camera to start filming the scene just described to her.

'Stopmotion' Reflects Morgan's Own "Sick Obsession" With a Project

For Morgan, Stopmotion reflects some of his own struggles with pushing too far with his art. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at Fantastic Fest, he explained how the film was based on his time creating the 2011 short film Bobby Yeah. He spent three years constantly improving the project with no real budget, and it eventually spiraled out of control to the point where it began to harm him physically outside its fictional world:

"And actually, the film here, Stopmotion , is inspired by my making of that film because I had the sensation that the film started to take on a life of its own. That was kind of part of the inspiration for this movie, Stopmotion . I think I just got really immersed and sort of drowned in it a little bit. And I actually got so obsessed with it, I actually got ill. I got pneumonia while I was making it because I kind of was pushing myself too hard and making myself sick from just the sheer obsession and stress of getting it perfect. So that was probably a period of going too far. It did have an almost – sort of physically assaulted by your own film."

It was important in presenting such a topic, then, that Morgan land the right cast members for the job. Franciosi has been in everything from Game of Thrones to The Nightengale, and God's Creatures, and she proved to be the perfect star, considering how well she also took to the art of stop-motion. "I had to teach Aisling Franciosi, the actor, how to animate. I had to show her the ropes. She is basically an amazing animator," he continued. "So her first attempt at animating, she was just doing it. It's actually pretty excellent animation for somebody who's literally never done it before." Springall, meanwhile, was an easy choice for Morgan to play the little girl visiting Ella after seeing her act opposite George Clooney in the Oscar-nominated sci-fi drama The Midnight Sky. Stella Gonet, Tom York, James Swanton, Joshua J. Parker, Jaz Hutchins, and Bridgitta Roy round out the cast.

Stopmotion comes to life in theaters through IFC Films on Friday, February 23. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above and you can watch Nemiroff's interview with Morgan below.