Of all the reality TV shows that have come and gone, few have the lasting interest and prophetic concept of A&E's Storage Wars. That’s right — the show that is sometimes on in waiting rooms or your friend’s parent's house. The premise is simple, people show up to bid on storage units that have become repossessed due to severe delinquency on payments. This uber-simple synopsis doesn’t scream 14 seasons of cable TV but nonetheless, it achieved this feat and continues to amaze viewers with re-runs and new episodes alike. In fact, the Season 2 premiere drew 5.1 million, the most of any A&E show up to that time. For reference, the recent premiere of the highly anticipated HBO shows, The Last of Us made headlines for drawing over 4 million viewers on its premiere night.

Storage Wars is skillful in maintaining its appeal to a wide audience over time. The show isn’t something one may want to binge through, as the episodes tend to be the same from start to finish, but it does keep the viewer coming back for more. Between its eclectic cast of recurring “characters” and the promise of finding that life-changing item behind the metal garage door of a storage unit, Storage Wars is pure entertainment, even somewhat predicting the surge of TikToks and YouTube videos in which people simply unbox things or buy pallets of returned items. Storage Wars and shows like it will probably always have appeal and here’s why.

The Cast Is Part of the Fun

If Storage Wars didn’t have some colorful characters that are bidding in these auctions it might not have had the legs it did. For the new viewers, the discovery of the types of people that regularly attend storage unit auctions was a delight as A&E Networks, where the show originally aired, nailed it. Between the fast-mouthed auctioneer duo of Dan and Laura Dotson, to the slick and seedy recurring buyer of Barry Weiss, there are plenty of eccentricities to latch onto. These personalities are one of the show's biggest strengths, as is the case with any good reality TV show.

With the various cast members established, audiences are not only interested in the mystery of each individual storage unit, but begin to pick who they want to win, or lose each unit. Favor the young couple? Enter Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz, deemed “The Young Guns” by the show. How about a real risk-taker? That’s Darrell Sheets aka “The Gambler” known for betting high in hopes of securing that big ticket item, with mixed results. Yet, sometimes all a character needs to win an audience over is a well-delivered catchphrase. Recurring buyer and show favorite, Dave Hester’s signature “YUUUP” yelled at each instance of increasing his bid can probably be said at any mall and get nods of recognition. It has some kind of secret power of satisfaction. We don’t even care if he wins the storage unit we just want someone to challenge him and get as many “YUUPs” as we can.

The Promise of the Golden Goose

If not the eccentric cast, a large appeal for the show comes from the (often false) promise of the winner of any storage unit finding an item worth big money. A vast majority of the time, any storage unit that the bid winners make money on is usually due to a few more expensive items covering the costs. Although as viewers we get this sense within the first couple of episodes, the draw of the show still remains. We want them to find some hidden away vestige of history worth millions or perhaps the baseball card of all baseball cards. With every rule, there are exceptions though, and as longtime fans of the show know there have been a couple of huge wins, such as a letter penned by Abraham Lincoln worth nearly $15,000 and a collection of artwork by Frank Gutierrez worth $300,000, one of the highest priced finds of any season. These drops among an ocean of other people’s junk are promise enough for the viewer, keeping our animal brains hooked in desperate hope for another win.

The hope for that big winning item does provide something else that has captivated humankind past and present. Although not a direct part of the show, each time a storage unit is opened, that little part of us that comes alive when we stop at a garage or estate sale, lights up. Hard to articulate the sensation, but looking at people’s stuff allows us some form of half-baked connection. We make judgments on the unseen former owners of the units, both based on what is inside and what condition the contents are. Each unit could be messy, organized, smelly, wet, packed to the brim, or mostly empty. Not only that but the viewer gets a glimpse of a life left behind. These may not be conscious thoughts but are ever present as other people’s stuff is and always has been interesting. Don’t believe me? See what’s written on the slabs bearing the Ten Commandments. Something like “thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s” stuff. Storage Wars allows us to covet in a safe space, and without having to say five Our Father’s afterward.

One of the First Highly Popular Unboxing Content

Although the best estimate for the first ever "unboxing" video is 2006 (via Polygon), it wasn't until after channels sprung up on YouTube that the genre became as popular as it is today. Storage Wars can be viewed in the same genre, albeit with more dramatic flair. With the first season of the show premiering in 2010, it seems that the promise of discovering unique finds in other people's storage units came at the precise moment it could generate the most interest. Unboxing videos have only increased in popularity since then, and it seems that all of one's favorite creators put one out at some point. Similarly, videos of opening pallets of returned items consumers purchase online, or "haul" videos are just as popular.

This all being said, it's not hard to see the related appeal. The audiences of the online videos and storage wars are after the same thing, watching someone dig into nondescript boxes and pry them open is part of the satisfaction of the show, not just the bidding wars and the characters. After several episodes, audiences may feel they have gained an eye for value at their next flea market haul or garage sale perusal. Now that there are thousands of hours of unboxing content on the web, the feedback loop is complete, priming us to enjoy that type of content and helping maintain the popularity of shows like Storage Wars, which has a prominent presence on the A&E YouTube page.

Storage Wars may not be the most dramatic of the reality shows out there, but it does have just as much entertainment value, if not more, than the best of them. Spawning seven spin-off series, including one based in France, the premise of the show seems to be one that is going to be around in one form or another indefinitely. As long as there is a market for second-hand goods, which seems to be growing every year, there will be an appeal for shows that sort through it.