Storage Wars is known for bringing out the biggest finds among the biggest losses. But sometimes, the buyers go locker diving to find some of the weirdest items you could possibly imagine. And when it happens, those weird finds result in some wild episodes! A major part of Storage Wars are the stars of the show. Those major personalities have kept the show afloat.

Since 2010, Storage Wars has been one of the biggest hits for bargain hunters. Throughout its 15-season run on A&E, fans fell in love with the personalities that took on the California storage unit auction world. Finding a plethora of items during its tenure, Storage Wars has exposed the secrets behind the metal doors. When it comes to wild episodes of the show, it ranged from crazy finds to shocking team-ups, with a major player returning to the game. Unlike trying to find a diamond in the rough in a storage locker, these episodes stick out for all the right reasons.

Storage Wars Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 1, 2010 Cast Dan Dotson , Brandi Passante , Darrell Sheets , Barry Weiss , Jarrod Schulz , Dave Hester , Mary Padian , Laura Dotson , Brandon Sheets , Roddy Piper Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Story By Thom Beers Writers Thom Beers Streaming Service(s) Hulu Directors Thom Beers Showrunner Thom Beers Expand

10 "Crate Balls of Fire"

Season 11, Episode 16

Image via A&E

There's a reason why Dave Hester is known as The Mogul. Often seen as the man with a plan, the Storage War veteran has been seen as an antagonist for many of his rivals. It's not that he's necessarily evil or diabolical, he just knows how to do it! And the other bidders hate him for that. With enough cash in his pocket, Hester always has an advantage over his fellow buyers.

In this Season 11 episode, the buyers are in Santa Ana, California, where they had ten vaults in front of them. With all the units owned by the same individual, the potential inside is quite high. So what does Dave Hester do? He snags half of them right from underneath their noses. As Hester says, "Yuuup!" As predicted, the other buyers are not thrilled with Hester's actions, but hey, that's the name of the game! The competitive nature of this episode showed just how cut-throat this universe is. And, no matter who he's up against, Dave Hester means war.

9 "A Very Miraculous Storage Wars Christmas!"

Season 6, Episode 8

Image via A&E

A Christmas episode for Storage Wars? In what world! While there have been a few special episodes of the reality show, this one was unique. Rather than buying for themselves, this Storage Wars Christmas special saw the buyers becoming givers.

Joining Dan and Laura Dotson at their home, the cast engage in a white elephant gift exchange where chaos ensues. Even though the episode was a charity-based event, it didn't prevent the Storage Wars stars from endless bickering and constant competition. It truly was a Merry Christmas for all.

8 "Grandma's Havoc"

Season 12, Episode 7

Image via A&E

For the most part, whether working as an individual buyer or as a team buying storage units, it is a dog-eat-dog world. It's every man or woman for themselves. With more competition than ever, sometimes when things aren't going your way, rather than walk away with a massive loss, it's best to team up with your competition.

For Mary Padian, known as The Junkster, and the duo of Edwina Registre and Shana Dahan, known as The Vegas Ladies, it was time for a team-up. Girl power! Certainly, this wasn't the first time team-ups have happened. In fact, Barry Weiss, The Collector, teamed up with The Young Guns, Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz. This was a wild moment simply because this trio just couldn't make anything stick.

7 "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner"

Season 2, Episode 17

Image via A&E

When it comes to Barry Weiss, there is a reason why he's The Collector. Not only because of his personal collection of vintage cars and motorcycles, it's because he seems to have a collection of the weirdest and most random finds on Storage Wars. Luckily for viewers, having the eccentric collector as the vantage to learn about his unusual finds is perfect! In this Season 2 episode, Weiss came across a unit that he only purchased for $350.

Hoping the contents of the locker would be worth it and have some value, Weiss picked up the strangest pair of little glasses. What were these for? He soon came to learn that these stylish spectacles were for chickens. Used in the 40s and 50s, the peculiar eyewear was a way to prevent the chickens from poking their eyes out. He ended up earning $500 for the lot of eyeglasses.

6 "My Little Brony"

Season 6, Episode 2

The rise of the Bronies hit everyone in the 2010s. Storage Wars was no exception. Sometimes purchasing a storage locker with boxes means there is a mystery inside. It can be a high-risk, high-reward situation. Leave it to the youthful pair of the bench to hit the motherload.

Having already been known for finding expensive toy collections, The Young Guns were at it again. Having purchased a locker for $50, Bradi Passante and Jarrod Schulz found a massive My Little Pony collection. When the couple got the collection appraised, Passante and Schulz left with an appraisal of about $1,000. Not a bad day at the office!

5 "Skullduggery"

Season 1, Episode 18

Image via A&E

Storage lockers have the weirdest things! The beauty of Storage Wars is the buyers and viewers can come up with a story of who the lockers may have belonged to before they were filmed. When it came to Dave Hester's Season 1 find, it might have been a scarier proposition to know who the hell would have an entire skeleton in a storage locker!

The collection of bones was complete. Yes, a full human skeleton. Of course, being reality television, Hester was worried that something nefarious was going about inside this locker. After inviting an expert in to analyze the find, Hester found out that this skeleton was used at universities and medical schools to study. The clue? The professional cleaning and nylon string kept the bones together. The worth of the skeleton was $1,670.

4 "Unclaimed Baggage"

Season 2, Episode 5

There is a trend when it comes to Barry Weiss on Storage Wars: things are going to get weird. The fabulously eccentric buyer got his hands on yet another strangely bizarre item during this Season 2 episode.

While many of his competitors felt that the locker that Weiss purchased for $1,525 was "useless," Weiss was able to lock in a memorable moment. Hidden deep within the pricey locker was a terrifying wooden head with authentic glass eyes. It may have been a rare find, but it was not something anyone would want! Thankfully, we had Barry Weiss to tell us all about it.

3 "Enemy of the Enemy"

Season 2, Episode 6

When Barry Weiss appears on-screen, expect anything to be in a locker he purchases, because Barry is like a magnet for wild, interesting, and strange finds. In one of his most bizarre finds during his tenure, Weiss became the proud owner of a vintage peep show machine.

Yes, that's right. Through his find, viewers learned a bit about how they engaged in their naughty pictures in the early 20th century. While there wasn't any dirty films in Weiss' new machine, these peep show machines earned their name for peeping in to watch dirty movies. Weiss was able to give the machine a go by cranking it and seeing it spin the images, virtually coming to life. This was one find that would be hard to give up.

2 "Buyerina"

Season 11, Episode 11

The charm about Darrell Sheets is his down-home country spirit. The Gambler is never afraid of a big gamble. Often, he ends up netting a great outcome. Other times it might as well just be road kill. Which literally happened to him during this Season 11 episode. Sheets was joined by his granddaughter Zoie as they hunted through a locker that had a unique odor. Upon finding the animal skeletons, Zoie noted that they smelled "really bad."

Well, naturally. Upon taking it to "The Bone Room" for an appraisal, Sheets discovered that his find was virtually useless. The skeletons would be illegal to sell as they were the remains of roadkill. Yes, that's right. So, what did he do with the bones? Give them to Zoie, naturally. What a weird gift grandpa!

1 "Return of the Mogul's Return!"

Season 5, Episode 22

Dave Hester was one of the original stars of Storage Wars. He had a mixed reception from fans and fellow buyers alike. Because he was so good at the game, he often had an edge, being able to get ahead of the others. The Mogul was vocal about the show, which earned him a dismissal from the show. After accusing Storage Wars of being staged, the show let him go. So what did Hester do? He slapped them with a wrongful termination lawsuit. But after all was said and done, let's be honest, there was no way Dave Hester was staying away.

Back with his signature "Yuuup" and combative style of bidding, The Mogul's return was anything but a warm welcome. Between fighting with Laura Dotson and soliciting mockery from his rivals, this episode was wild. As Laura noted, the only thing he likes about Dave Hester is the 20% she makes off of him at every auction.

Keep Reading: How Much Do ‘Deadliest Catch’ Fishermen Make?