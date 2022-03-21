As Stories We Tell begins, the audience is introduced to very brief snippets of modern-day interview footage with some of the most important people in the life of the film’s director, Sarah Polley. Most notably among these are her siblings, Susy, John, Mark, and Joanna, as well as her father, Michael Polley. As they each ruminate on the past, viewers may think they know where things are going, that this will be a conventional waltz down memory. But it’s not. Nowhere close to that. Stories We Tell ends up being something far more fascinating, unexpected, and especially insightful on exploring the disparity between our memories of the past and the realities of yesteryear.

RELATED: Former Child Stars Who Changed Careers in Adulthood

Image via Mongrel Media

The distance between those two elements that define so much of the production is subtly introduced early on through the establishment of a recurring segment where Michael Polley reads aloud a letter he wrote to his daughter. Here, the former actor espouses flowery language in recounting his experiences from the past with Sarah’s mother, Diane, as well his memories of raising Sarah and her siblings. Michael’s lengthy anecdotes often provide unflinching insight into the complicated relationship he had with Diane while his compelling voice makes it a treat to hear him bring his words to life.

However, it’s also clear that there are some key differences between what Michael remembers and the memories from other people of the same events. This isn’t just limited to his stories told in the recording booth. Editor Mike Munn often juxtaposes casual interviews with Michael against other anecdotes that run polar opposite to his recollection of older developments. For instance, many in the documentary remember Diane in the final weeks of her struggle with cancer being frightened and sad. By contrast, Michael recalls her still being perfectly fine to the very end since he once caught her trying to still do general housework. This isn’t necessarily meant to paint Michael as a “liar” or the other interview participants as biased against this man.

Rather, Sarah Polley is utilizing sequences focused on her father to emphasize how the past can often be something that isn’t uniform. As the title suggests, Stories We Tell is all about the ways we uniquely process the past. Not everybody experiences big events the same way and they certainly don’t singularly remember them. Having both Michael’s memories and especially his often-poetic language be at odds with other people’s interviews reflects this beautifully, especially since it lends such vivid insight into this man’s everyday personality.

Image via Mongrel Media

A similar sense of dissonance is found in the use of home movies through Stories We Tell. Much of the film’s runtime is dedicated to old 8mm home video footage, some of which has been recreated by actors for this documentary. However, the vintage home movies that do exist provide a further intriguing contrast to the interview segments. Often, these snippets from the 20th-century depict people smiling, grinning, putting on the kind of show that anyone does once a camera goes on. In the presence of this piece of technology, one often straightens up their tie, combs their hair, and begins to do their very best to look proper.

While home movies are meant to provide snapshot to the future of pivotal events, they are their own artificial renderings of the past. Can there be authenticity around when the pressure of looking good for the camera exists? This problem is highlighted by stories from the interviewees who recall critical moments from Polley’s childhood or Diane and Michael’s marriage in more complicated ways than what we see in old home video footage. All those smiles were concealing more nuanced truths. Additionally, being cognizant of how unreliable old home movies can be makes slipping in the recreated home videos even easier. Polley is getting viewers to contemplate how reliable our memories are if vintage home movies and recreations of those same materials can be spliced together without the differences being apparent.

It isn’t just in stories from Polley’s father or the use of home videos that the disparity between memories and reality is felt so powerfully. The late reveal of Diane having an affair with another man while she was performing in a play in Toronto upends Sarah and her siblings’ perception of their mother. This is especially true for Mark, who sheepishly admits that he did not take the news well. For him, having such a concrete vision of his mother as a saintly person, he was outraged and initially responded to this development by being angry at Diane. His childhood memories of his mom were not who she was as a flesh-and-blood human, so he began to dehumanize and lash out at her in his mind.

Image via Mongrel Media

It can be frustrating to realize our parents are humans too, navigating the complexities of life. Mark’s response to learning about this news isn’t ideal or warranted, but, understandably, getting a powerful reminder that his mom was a nuanced person would stir up vivid emotions inside his soul. Additionally, these interview segments of Stories We Tell are further layered than they appear, as they chronicle Mark recalling memories of how his younger self navigated how his childhood memories of his mom weren’t accurate to who she is. It’s memories all the way down in Stories We Tell, which helps to make the scope of the documentary at once intimate yet expansive.

Even Sarah Polley herself is not free of being used as a way to reinforce how uncertain human memories can be. One of the most heartbreaking stretches of Stories We Tell comes when Michael recalls how Sarah was on the set of the Jared Leto film Mr. Nobody filming a scene as a cavewoman when she got a call from a tabloid that they were about to break the news of who her father really was. Since she hadn’t told Michael yet about the fact that he was not her birth father, this devastated her, leading her to run off the set and find a nearby park bench where she could have the conversation away from the eyes of the film’s cast and crew.

Image via Mongrel Media

As Michael tells this story, viewers are treated to footage from Mr. Nobody depicting Polley in her extensive makeup and prehistoric costume portraying a neanderthal. These images, presumably the ones from the final cut of Mr. Nobody, are what people saw blown up to massive size on the big screen in a movie theater, all depicting Polley as a seemingly normal performer engaging in an absurd role. Who could have known this footage was captured in a moment where was grappling with her world getting turned upside down? Much like how the Polley family had extensive and massive secrets lurking under the surface, staggering truths are lingering just offscreen in footage from Sarah Polley’s work as an actor.

The past can seem impossible to figure out. It can be easy to see the lack of universal memories of yesteryear as an indicator that it’s best to just never think about the messiness past. Stories We Tell, though, doesn’t run from this messiness, it embraces it. Sarah Polley’s filmmaking confronts the turbulent secrets-filled background of her family. All of this is in the name of exploring everyone’s unique perspectives as a way of reaffirming their values as people. Michael and Joanna, to name just two, having different memories of the past is a feature, not a bug, for Polley, as these disparate recollections offer insight into their personalities, priorities, and other specific features.

Maybe the past isn’t something we figure out. Maybe, Stories We Tell suggests, it’s something we dig into to know more about the people we love. Seeing the bond Sarah has with her siblings, the complicated but enduring love Michael has for Sarah, among so many other tender details, suggests how understanding the varied nature of memories can be unifying rather than divisive.

Frances McDormand and Sarah Polley's New Movie Has a Very Intriguing Hook

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Douglas Laman (171 Articles Published) Douglas Laman is a life-long movie fan, writer and Rotten Tomatoes approved critic whose writing has been published in outlets like The Mary Sue, Fangoria, The Spool, and ScarleTeen. Residing both on the Autism spectrum and in Texas, Doug adores pugs, showtunes, the Wes Anderson movie Fantastic Mr. Fox, and any music by Carly Rae Jepsen. More From Douglas Laman