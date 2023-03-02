Recognize her in The Last of Us?

'The Last of Us': Storm Reid's 10 Best Movies & TV Shows, Ranked According to IMDb

It's no secret HBO's The Last of Us is home to a star-studded cast. With reoccurring appearances from renowned Pedro Pascal and rising star Bella Ramsey, the show features several award-winning actors such as Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Anna Torv, and now, Storm Reid in episode seven.

Storm Reid's debut in the show happens later in the season, but shouldn't diminish her importance by any scale. This role isn't Reid's start, in fact, the young actress has several nominations and distinguished features already under her belt.

10 'A Wrinkle in Time' (2018)

Image via Disney+

IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time is Disney's adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's novel of the same name. As a young girl attempts to find her missing father, Meg Murray, her brother, and her friend, altogether travel through space in search of the absent family member.

Although the film underperformed at the box office, Storm Reid received incredible amounts of positive attention for her interpretation of Meg. Her acting earned her nominations for both the Teen Choice Award for Choice Fantasy Movie Actress and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Role in a Motion Picture.

9 'Sleight' (2016)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Sleight follows two orphans, Bo Wolfe (Jacob Latimore) and his much younger sister, as they are suddenly left to make ends meet on their lonesome. Lost in a world of theft, drug trafficking, and kidnappings, the two siblings fight with everything they have to survive.

Storm Reid plays younger sister Tina, who Bo refuses to leave behind. In a sling of events, Bo turns down an engineering scholarship to look after her. And when she is kidnapped, Bo risks everything to save her. Sleight was the first of three films Reid took on at the age of twelve.

8 'Don't Let Go' (2019)

Image via Google Play

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

First premiered at Sundance in 2019, this film remarkably demonstrates the utility of a cast of two. Don't Let Go plays with a nonlinear timeline and atypical communication between the past and present as David Oyelowo as Jack Radcliff attempts to save his niece Ashley, played by Storm Reid, from murder.

Both Reid and her co-star received positive reviews in the thriller as the duo managed to capture the disorientation of deviating time and anguish alike.

7 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Image via Amazon Prime

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

The Invisible Man took nearly fourteen years to get the concept from adaptation to the screen. Once its release, the film earned praise for the cast's phenomenal acting and convergence of science fiction and real horror.

Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) and her childhood friend Detective James Lanier (Aldis Hodge) work together to uncover the mystery of a stalker from the grave. In another heavy film dealing with abuse, Reid nails this role and raises the stakes from the sideline as the daughter of the detective and observer of the imperceptible work at play.

6 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Image via HBO Max

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

As the highest streaming DCU film on HBO Max, The Suicide Squad inverts the understanding of superhero movies by shifting morally-questionable characters into heroic roles. A star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Idris Elba, and John Cena, assemble together to make up a team of villains seeking to shorten their sentences by saving millions of lives.

Tyla (Storm Reid) is Bloodsport's daughter. The two have a tempestuous relationship, but Tyla is the sole reason Bloodsport (Idris Elba) agrees to be a part of the squad; he wants to get out of prison to be there for his daughter.

5 'Missing' (2023)

Image via YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

A play on normal cinematography, Missing is the sequel to Searching, both of which showcase a narrative entirely through a computer screen, filled with twists and turns.

This is Reid's most recent starring role in which she earned acclaim undeterred by the unconventional filming methodologies. Reid acts and reacts through the screen of her laptop's photobooth, the FaceTime camera, or videos on her phone. Reid personally adjusted and operated the cameras and computers herself.

4 '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

Image via Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

One of the most renowned historical films to date, Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave is based on true events outlined in a memoir of the same name. Solomon Northup's (Chiwetel Ejiofor) story is both poignant and terrifying as Northup was born as a free man in the North, but is captured and sold into slavery in the South.

One of Soloman's dear friends, Eliza (Adepero Oduye) lives a life grieving the separation of her children. Storm Reid played Eliza's daughter, Emily, when Reid was only nine years old. Aside from a previous small role in television, this film was Reid's acting debut, which went on to win numerous awards and received esteemed nominations. The film made history as Steve McQueen was titled the first and only Black filmmaker to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

3 'Euphoria' (2019-)

Image via HBO Max

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Notorious for crashing HBO Max during its premieres and finales, Euphoriaquickly became a fan favorite with millions of viewers at each episodic release. The series seeks to spotlight a gritter high school experience, focusing on the perilous pitfalls and intense heartaches of high school.

Reid plays Gia Bennett, the little sister of the show's lead, Zendaya's Rue Bennett. Gia is a firsthand witness to her sister's struggles with drug abuse and is present for many of Rue's outbursts. Reid's moving performance examines the painstaking and personal reality of addiction's interference with bonds between loved ones.

2 'When They See Us' (2019)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

This Netflix miniseries is based on true events about five young Black and Latino boys -- known now as the Central Park 5 -- wrongfully accused of the murder of a white woman. Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. The series received widespread acclaim and applause for its resolute examination of the failure of the justice system in 1989 America.

Storm Reid has a small, recurring role. She plays Lisa, the girlfriend of Korey Wise (Jharrel Jerome). Despite the small amount of screen time, Lisa is an integral piece of Korey's story and character. After leaving her, Korey decides to go to the park where the crime unfurls, and he is ultimately framed. Korey imagines a future with Lisa all the while he is trapped within a system working against him.

1 'The Last of Us' (2023)

Image via HBO Max

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

Already renewed for a second season, The Last of Us is sweeping social media. The story closely follows the heavily awarded video game of the same name, pursuing Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they trek across the infected United States.

Reid's character only makes an appearance in one episode but is detrimental to the characters and the course of the story. In a touching, emotional episode about youth, love, and goodbyes, Storm Reid and Bella Ramsey come together to give the world a heartbreaking apocalyptic love story for the books and further motivate Ellie to fight for those she loves.

