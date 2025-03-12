The worlds of extreme sports have translated well to video games over the years, from the long-running and beloved skateboarding series Tony Hawk's Pro Skater to the more recent, multi-sport covering Riders Republic from Ubisoft. Now, the United Kingdom-based parkour and freerunning group STORROR is looking to make a name for themselves in the space with their own game, STORROR Parkour Pro. Officially revealed last November, the ambitious project bills itself as the first online multiplayer parkour game, focusing entirely on freedom of movement for players as they race through an open world. During an interview for their new Michael Bay-directed documentary, We Are STORROR, with Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub at our SXSW Media Studio at the Cinema Center, the group opened up about the game and what makes it stand out.

For starters, the group's Guinness World Record-holding member, Drew Taylor, confirmed when players will be able to step into the world of Parkour Pro and shared some of his experience getting hands-on with the game. "The 31st of March is the early access release, so that'll be the first time that people actually get their hands on a playable version," he said. "Honestly, it is pretty f---ing sweet, man. I play that game a lot. It’s so fun." It marks the debut project of Hole in the Sleeve Game Studio and takes players to London's Isle of Dogs, where they can run across the rooftops and defy death with team STORROR to save their estate or create unique challenges for friends.

Regarding the gameplay loop, Taylor describes something in the realm of Riders Republic, allowing for exploration with a lobby full of players trying out different races and challenges, or simply climbing the tallest things they can find. "It's kind of like free roam," he added. "It's an open world. There are escapes that you can do from security, there are time trials, it’s online multiplayer. So, me and you can be in a lobby together, and I can set you a challenge that we both have to compete to complete. It's a whole new world, honestly." All of it comes with a cinematic edge, as shown in the reveal trailer, with players able to lock in and soar across buildings at night while a storm rages and a helicopter tracks their every move, or just enjoy a more casual freerunning experience with others.

'STORROR Parkour Pro' Goes Beyond Other Parkour-Based Games

Parkour and video games are already married quite well. Assassin's Creed, Uncharted, Dying Light, and more directly implement aspects of the sport to some degree, but the controls are typically heavily simplified to account for the fact that players are more focused on other things. DICE's 2008 first-person runner Mirror's Edge was an early example of how the medium could capture the thrill of parkour, yet even that still had other objectives and streamlined the methods of climbing and swinging around buildings. Parkour Pro is dedicated solely to the sport, with no guns to shoot, targets to assassinate, or dangers to fear other than gravity. Another member of STORROR, Drew Segar, detailed the process behind designing a control scheme solely dedicated to parkour and making players feel like they're actually out on the rooftops of London with motion capture:

"That's the exciting thing because in all these games that pioneered parkour in gaming — Assassin's Creed, Mirror's Edge, these ones — you've got so many other buttons that you need for fighting or for driving a vehicle or whatever. Here, like, 100% of your controls is entirely movement. They basically designed a whole new way of whittling it down. We start with the motion capture, putting on the suits, so that the moves are organic and real in the game. After each session, we realized, 'Oh, there's a whole nother strain of movement we need to capture.' You end up with hundreds of different things you can do just with two hands pretty much. Even playing it now, I haven't played it too much, Drew's been a lot more involved, but you just get locked in, and you just catch yourself getting locked in. I personally didn't see it quite getting this good at the start. It's been fascinating to watch the development team work it out."

In the meantime, We Are Storer has been receiving rave reviews following its SXSW premiere. The film follows the team, which has amassed 10.7 million subscribers on YouTube and has provided its parkour talents to features like 6 Underground, on a death-defying trip around the globe for what could be their last such project. The seven friends set out to conquer four extreme environments that will test all the skills they've built up throughout their careers. Injuries and constantly raising stakes also push their lifelong bonds to their limit. A theatrical release date has yet to be unveiled for the documentary.

STORROR Parkour Pro will be available in early access on Steam on March 31. Visit the game's official website for more information or head directly to Steam to wishlist it for when it comes out.

