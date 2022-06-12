Horror fans have a new film to look out for as Cinedigm has released a trailer for its upcoming horror anthology film, Story Game, which offers an exciting premise alongside some mysterious plot threads.

The trailer begins with a group of friends on vacation together. The footage then cuts to on-screen text that reads, "some games shouldn't be played," with haunting music filling the background. One of the characters asks James (Alberto Rosende) about a certain app his friend was developing. The app is called Story Game where players must spin a dial that determines a location, a genre, and an x-factor. The players must tell the best story they can, using their chosen elements in order to win.

The footage then cuts to Japan featuring different characters in several locations, likely from the different stories being told by the main characters. It then cuts back to the group of friends again where one of them asks an older man if he wants to tell a story as well. "Perhaps I should just show you," he responds before getting up from his seat to lead the group of friends away. He unveils a large black, diamond-shaped object. "Time and space overlap here," he says as the object pulls in a tennis ball like a magnet. The footage then cuts to a montage that features some fight scenes between characters and scary imagery. The trailer then ends with a character holding a creepy mask until it comes alive and smiles menacingly.

Image via Screambox

With an interesting premise, Story Game looks to offer a new take on anthology horror storytelling while also providing a lot of mystery that opens many questions. With a release date this summer those questions will soon be answered.

Story Game is written and directed by Jason K. Lau and stars Rosende, Greer Grammer, Ayumi Ito, and Lyrica Okano. The film will release as a Screambox exclusive on June 21.

Here's the synopsis for the film:

On a camping trip in Hawaii, three fine art students make a bet: who can tell the best supernatural story? According to the rules, each tale must have three items: a metaphysical piece, a character with green eyes, and a Japan location. The three young campers try to outwit each other, as they bring three famous Japanese ghost stories to the world, and things take an eerie turn as each tale takes them deeper into the Story Game.

Check out the trailer and poster below: