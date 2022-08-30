Acclaimed heavy metal documentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil is headed back to theaters. Audiences can relive the travails and triumphs of the Canadian metal band this fall.

Deadline reports that the 2008 documentary will be released to 200 theaters after a September 23 premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, which will include a live performance by the band and a Q&A with the band members, director Sacha Gervasi, and producer Rebecca Yeldham. The film will be released with remastered picture and sound, and with a new exclusive epilogue interview. Documentary rereleases are rare, but it may serve as a testament to the quality of the original film and the dedication of metal fans. Gervasi certainly seemed surprised by the rerelease: "Is this film really being released into theatres again? Someone please wake me!"

Anvil! The Story of Anvil chronicles the ups and downs of Canadian metal band Anvil. Founded by Steve "Lips" Kudlow and Robb Reiner in 1978, Anvil enjoyed a brief flush of success in the '80s, and were a formative influence on a number of other metal bands, including Metallica and Guns N' Roses, but largely faded into obscurity over the subsequent decades. The movie finds Kudlow and Reiner in 2006, living quiet lives in suburban Toronto, before going on a tour of Europe that promises to revive their musical careers. The tour turns out to be a disaster, causing a great strain on the band's finances and personal lives. However, after borrowing money to record a new album produced by Chris Tsangarides, the producer of their most acclaimed album, Metal on Metal, the band finds new success. Acclaimed for its heartfelt story and candid, funny look at the band members' lives, Anvil! The Story of Anvil further reignited interest in Anvil, who have subsequently gone on several successful tours and recorded new material; their latest album, Impact is Imminent, came out earlier this year.

Vancouver-based production company Utopia and distribution company Abramorama, who released the film in 2008, are handling the re-release, alongside Portobello Electric, director Gervasi's production company. The film was produced by Gervasi, Yeldham, Rick Krim, and Christopher Soos. Gervasi, who was an Anvil roadie in the 1980s, has gone on to direct several narrative features, including Hitchcock and My Dinner With Hervé.

Anvil! The Story of Anvil will return to theaters on September 27, with select extended theatrical runs throughout October.