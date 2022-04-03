With Matt Reeves' The Batman (2022) proving to be a hit, fans are naturally excited to see what could be coming next in this universe. We already know that a few TV/streaming spin-offs are on the way, including one centered around Colin Farrell's Penguin series, heading to HBO Max. However, in terms of Batman sequels, we've yet to receive any confirmed details on where the story could be heading. The Batman planted plenty of seeds for potential future story elements, and the cast and crew have even talked about elements they'd like to use in the future. So, let's examine the evidence and see if we can't predict what'll come next. Fans can now stream The Batman (2022) on HBO Max.

Read more about The Batman sequel:

How 'The Batman' Sets Up 5 Potential Classic Comic Storylines for a Sequel

'The Batman': 9 Villains We Want to See in the Matt Reeves Sequel

‘The Batman’s Matt Reeves on Whether Superman Could Appear in a Sequel

How ‘The Batman’ Sets Up an Iconic Villain from the Comics

‘The Batman’ End-Credits Scene Explained

The Rise of Bruce Wayne - Time to Work on his Public Image

There's no denying that Robert Pattinson proved his critics wrong, with his outstanding take on not only Batman, but Bruce Wayne, too. His portrayal of Wayne was different to anything that's been seen before. Rather than a philanthropic playboy, this version of the character was a barely-functioning recluse.

However, it's clear that Bruce is starting to learn the limitations of this existence, so it would make sense for him to take steps toward developing his public persona in the future. It would be nice to see him launching charitable and philanthropic initiatives, using his wealth and influence to help Gotham in ways beyond just punching criminals.

Mr. Freeze - No More Ice Puns

DC Comics

Mr. Freeze is one of Batman's most iconic foes, mostly due to his legendary reimagining in Batman: The Animated Series, as a tragic figure. Wider audiences would know him from Arnold Schwarzenegger's infamous pun-spouting portrayal in 1997's Batman & Robin. However, his fantastical nature has left him excluded from more serious adaptations, such as The Dark Knight Trilogy.

It might come as a surprise then to hear that Matt Reeves has actually expressed interest in including a more grounded version of the character in a future film. This could be a breath of fresh air for the character, allowing audiences to experience something closer to the tragic scientist that fans love.

The Holiday Killer - New Story, Same Inspiration

DC Comics

It's no secret that one of Matt Reeves' biggest inspirations for The Batman was the classic comic book tale, The Long Halloween. As such, it wouldn't be surprising to see Reeves mine that story further for elements to feature in the sequel. This could potentially include the main villain of that story, the Holiday Killer. In the comic and its animated adaptation, Holiday is a serial killer who targets members on the mob, carrying out these murders on holidays, starting with Halloween.

Related:'The Batman' Box Office Hits $672.8 Million Globally, Passing 'Justice League'

Given the inspiration Reeves has already taken from the source material, Holiday would be a perfect fit for Reeves' universe and would allow him to utilise a lesser known foe.

The Joker - Giving Audiences What They Expect

Image Via Warner Bros.

Obviously, one of the most expected inclusions in The Batman's sequel would be The Dark Knight's arch-enemy, The Joker. Fans were teased about the existence of the character in this universe, with a cameo near the end of the film, featuring Barry Keoghan as an obscured Arkham inmate. They were then whipped into a frenzy recently, with the release of a deleted scene that features Pattinson's Batman interrogating said inmate, who is quite obviously The Joker.

At this point there's no indication whether Keoghan will be returning as The Joker in the future, let alone whether he'll be the villain off the next movie. However, it's probably a safe bet that he'll be back eventually.

Robin - It's Time For the Boy Wonder Fans Deserve

DC Comics

For years, fans have been waiting to see Batman's iconic sidekick properly represented on the big screen. The original Robin, Dick Grayson has appeared in Batman Forever and Batman and Robin, played by Chris O'Donnell, however this was an aged-up version of the character. Seeing a pre-teen, comic-accurate Dick Grayson appear in live-action would be a dream come true, and thankfully Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves both seem keen on the idea.

Robert Pattinson's Batman seems to be very protective of children, so it wouldn't be hard to imagine him taking in a fellow orphan. They could even use the sequel to The Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory, as a template since it gives a retelling of Robin's origin.

Harvey Dent - The Rise and Fall and Rise of Two Iconic Characters

Without a doubt, one of Batman's most tragic enemies is Two-Face. His origins as a stalwart and honest District Attorney, whose disfigurement sees him descend into madness, is compelling stuff. Given his links to Batman's early career, it would make perfect sense for Harvey Dent to appear in the next Batman movie, setting him up as an ally, only to have him meet his tragic fate in the following movie.

Going back to The Long Halloween again, Harvey/Two-Face's rise and fall is a central part of that story, so Reeves would have a perfect template to follow, that would fit the tone of this universe perfectly.

The Court of Owls - Who Really Controls Gotham?

The Court of Owls is one of the biggest Batman foes to emerge in the last decade or so, with their 2011 debut making them instant fan-favourites. Basically, they're a shadowy organisation comprised of Gotham's most rich and powerful families, who have been running the city in secret for centuries, using assassins known as Talons to do their bidding.

Related:'Gotham Knights' Story Trailer Shows the Mysterious Court of Owls

In the lead up to The Batman's release, many speculated that the Court might make an appearance. Alas, this didn't turn out to be true, but they certainly wouldn't feel out of place in the version of Gotham presented in the movie. Perhaps they'll show up in the third movie, revealing themselves as the overarching villains for the series.

No Man's Land - Gotham Isn't in Great Shape

Batman: No Man's Land novelisation by Greg Rucka.

Given the sheer destruction endured by Gotham at the end of The Batman, it's possible that we'll see the city still dealing with the aftermath in the sequel. If this is the case then Matt Reeves may very well take inspiration from the legendary 1999 comic book story, No Man's Land. Continuing on from the Cataclysm storyline, where Gotham was destroyed by a massive earthquake, it sees Gotham abandoned by the U.S government and follows Batman and his allies trying to maintain order and rebuild the city.

Elements of this story have already been used for The Dark Knight Rises, Gotham and other adaptations, so it wouldn't be surprising if elements of the story show up in The Batman's sequel.

Dark Victory - Taking Inspiration From Another Sequel

DC Comics

As has been established, The Long Halloween was a huge inspiration for Matt Reeves' vision, so it would make a lot of sense for him to look also take cues from its sequel, Dark Victory. This story sees Batman tracking a serial killer known as 'The Hangman', who targets police officers. More importantly though, it includes a retelling of Bruce's adoption of Dick Grayson, who he trains to become the first Robin.

Related: If You Liked 'The Batman', You Should Give the Animated 'The Batman' a Try

This could provide a perfect template for introducing the Boy Wonder into Reeve's grounded and gritty universe, while building upon the themes and tone of the first movie.

Hush - The Clues Were Left in Plain Sight

The most obvious plot teased by The Batman, is the Hush storyline and its eponymous villain. Hush centres around Bruce Wayne's childhood friend, Tommy Elliot, taking on the super-villain identity of Hush to destroy his former friend's life out of pure jealousy. Reference is made to the character in The Batman, with Edward Elliot being the name of the reporter killed by Carmine Falcone for Thomas Wayne. The Riddler also says that Thomas Wayne offered Eliot "Hush money", as the word 'Hush' flashes up on the screen.

It's safe to assume that Edward was probably Tommy's father, and it's more than likely he's going to show up soon, looking for revenge.

Keep Reading: Why the Common Thread Between 'The Batman's Big 3 Is a Desire To Be Seen

‘Wolf Like Me’: Isla Fisher, Josh Gad Romantic Dramedy Series Renewed for Season 2

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ashley Tuchin (8 Articles Published) Ashley Tuchin is a part-time writer and full-time geek from Sydney, Australia. He has written for WhatCulture and Collider and has an unhealthy obsession with Doctor Who. More From Ashley Tuchin

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe