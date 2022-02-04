Time for another music-infused animated adult comedy. This time, from funny man Kevin Hart, Deadline reports. HBO Max is currently developing Storytown, with Hart and Michael D. Ratner, known for working with musicians on docs from Elton John: Inside the Lockdown Sessions, to Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. The pair previously worked together on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls, dubbed the most awkward interview show in sports.

Per Deadline, the show is currently doing an animatic presentation as part of the development process. There's little known about the show so far, but what we do know is it'll be hip-hop heavy, and no doubt carry Hart's typical, corny humor. Deadline says of the show: "When a grandson starts causing trouble in the streets, his grandfather begins to share life lessons he learned growing up with rapping fairytale characters in a place called Storytown." Rapping fairytale characters? I mean, we're into it.

Composers on the show will be Khiyon Hursey, a songwriter and musical theater composer who worked on Broadway shows Hamilton and Witness Uganda, the former of which being particularly relevant in terms of experience. Harrison Richlin also joins, and they'll co-write with the Woke executive producer Jay Dyer. Additional executive producers include Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Tiffany Brown, Ratner, Scott Ratner, and Elias Tanner.

Hart was recently seen on the limited series True Story, which he starred in opposite Wesley Snipes (Blade). It was centered on a comedian called Kid, played by Hart, who stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton, played by Snipes. Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.

Back in June last year, we spoke to Hart around his new deal with Netflix, and asked him what he would make if he had a blank check. He said he'd like to do something along the same lines as the Austin Powers franchise:

"Finding today's version of that, that doesn't come off crazy is a priority. What could that be? What could that thing be for me? If cracking the code on that idea, that would be an independent project that I wouldn't mind raising money for because it's something that I feel would grow into an IP of three. It's a vague answer, but one of it would be something along the lines of the spoof of the spy world done with a serious tone. Grounded enough to still bring laughter that could go from a Part One, Part Two, Part Three. Following the setting that Mike Myers did with Austin Powers. The appetite for something like that is very big right now for me."

Storytown is yet to confirm a release date.

