Plus, how the film doesn’t have a villain and it’s really about four people dealing with a bad situation.

With director Joe Penna’s Stowaway now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Shamier Anderson about making the sci-fi thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Stowaway follows the crew (Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Toni Collette) of a spaceship headed to Mars and what happens when they discover an accidental stowaway (Anderson) shortly after takeoff. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. Stowaway was written by Penna and Ryan Morrison.

Unlike so many stories that take place in space, one of the unique things about Stowaway is there is no villain. Anderson’s character didn’t intend to be there. He’s not trying to take over the ship. Neither are any of the other characters. Instead, Stowaway is about a good people trying to deal with a very bad situation.

During the interview, Shamier Anderson talked about how the film doesn’t have a villain and it’s really about four people dealing with a bad situation, how he went to set early each day to sleep in his character’s bed on set to prepare for the role, and more

RELATED: ‘Stowaway’ Trailer: Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette Are on a Mission to Mars in Netflix Sci-Fi Film

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Image via Netflix

Shamier Anderson:

How he also played corrupt police officer David Mack in City of Lies.

How the movie doesn’t have a typical villain. They’re just dealing with a very bad situation.

How the movie is really about four people debating their situation.

How he prepared to play his character by sleeping on set.

Image via Netflix

KEEP READING: Anna Kendrick and Daniel Dae Kim on ‘Stowaway’ and Filming the Nail-Biting Spacewalk

Share Share Tweet Email

The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (April 2021) Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.

Read Next