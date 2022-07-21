AMC released the official trailer for their new thriller Stowaway starring Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2) as a party girl caught up in a boat theft after criminals take over her luxury yacht. The new footage shows how Rose's character Bella ended up with such a massive yacht and teases her fight for survival once the thieves set out to sea with her still aboard. Described as a blend between Die Hard and Panic Room, the film is set to premiere exclusively on AMC+ on August 5.

Everything starts off great for Bella as she learns from an old friend (Frank Grillo, Captain America) that her father left her a luxury yacht when he died. Even better, after a night of partying at a bar, she found a guy named Michael (Patrick Schwarzenegger, The Staircase) to take back to the boat for the night. When things couldn't get much better, the trailer takes a hard left turn into borderline horror as the guards patrolling around the docks are taken out by a group of masked thieves who make their way onto Bella's boat and start taking off with her still inside. Worst of all, she can't swim, leaving her alone on the boat while Michael swims off to get help.

From there, it becomes a fight for survival as Bella takes on the thieves who wanted the boat. Judging from their gear and the safes they find on board, there's something special about the yacht that they're after specifically. Once Bella sends out a distress signal to the coast guard though, the hunt is on to find and kill her. Rather than be at the mercy of her attackers, she opts to fight, going full John McClane and becoming the hunter herself. Tensions run high as the coast guard rushes to stop the boat theft in progress while Rose takes down the main man behind the operation. When it's all over, she'll likely be boatless once more as the yacht explodes in a massive fireball to close out the footage.

Image via AMC+

Stowaway hails from Declan Whitebloom who'll make his feature directorial debut with the film. While relatively inexperienced in the realm of television and film, he's been a fixture in the music industry, directing music videos for artists like The Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, Little Big Town, and Demi Lovato. He did, however, helm the short film Blackbird as well as the documentary series Prophets of Science Fiction. It's also a debut for writer Ian Hayden who penned the script Whitebloom directed.

Joining the starring trio of Rose, Schwarzenegger, and Grillo are Scotty Bohnen (The Last Son), Danny Bohnen (She Walks The Woods), and Luis Da Silva, Jr. (Fast Five, The Devil Goes Down). For Rose, it's an opportunity to lead a star-studded, high-octane thriller after gathering a wealth of experience in action romps like The Meg, John Wick: Chapter 2, and xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Stowaway releases exclusively on AMC+ on August 5. Check out the trailer below: