Mireille Enos, former star of AMC series The Killing, is set to return to the network as the newest cast member to join the dramedy series Straight Man, which was ordered to series back in April of this year. She will be joining the show as the female lead starring opposite fellow AMC alum Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).

As reported by Deadline, Enos will play Lily Devereaux, the wife of Odenkirk's character Hank Devereaux, Jr. She is the Vice Principal of a rural Pennsylvania high school and is described as both "grounded" and "unflappable." With Hank's life slowly coming apart, Lily begins to look back at the choices she’s made and decides to explore other opportunities for herself, all while doing everything she can to keep the pair's adult daughter on track. Previous credits for Enos include her Emmy-nominated role as Detective Sarah Linden in the previously mentioned The Killing, as well as Amazon Studios’ action-thriller, Hanna, and courtroom drama film Miranda’s Victim directed by Michelle Danner.

Based on the 1997 novel of the same name written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, Straight Man tells the story of William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely interim chairman of the English department of the extremely underfunded Railton College found in the rust belt of Pennsylvania. The series will air on both AMC and AMC+. The series is being produced by AMC alongside partners Sony Pictures’ Television TriStar TV and Gran Via.

Outside of Odenkirk and Enos, there is no additional cast currently announced for Straight Man yet. Showrunners on the project will be Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, who will also act as directors along with Odenkirk and Peter Farrelly. Russo will be an executive producer on the series adaptation of his novel alongside Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Farrelly, Naomi Odenkirk, and Marc Provissiero. “We could not be more thrilled to have Mireille on board to play Lily. She brings with her a steamer trunk full of dramatic chops, an unflinching eagerness to explore character, and a megawatt smile that absolutely lights up every Zoom. She’s a delight.” said Zelman and Lieberstein.

Straight Man is currently in production and is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2023.