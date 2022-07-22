While excitement brews surrounding the new and existing shows getting major coverage at SDCC, the actual comics at Comic-Con received some good updates for the readers in the crowd. At the Retailer Panel, fans were treated to a surprise appearance from Eisner Award-winning comic artist and writer Skottie Young who announced the return of his series Strange Academy which he made with artist Humberto Ramos. The new run of the comic begins with "Strange Academy: Finals #1" in November.

Young and Ramos's original series expanded on the more magical elements of Marvel, revolving entirely around a school for young magic users opened by Doctor Strange. While the academy houses many characters fans love like the Sorcerer Supreme himself and the Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff, the highlight of the series was its original characters like Emily Bright and Doyle Dormammu. The first run of the comic came to an end earlier this month with a student rebellion and so much more, leaving things in a precarious place at the Strange Academy. Strange Academy: Finals will pick up near the end of Freshman year for the bright young magic users with the future of the academy hanging in the balance. The description teases a high-stakes end for the series which could have ramifications for the future of magic in Marvel.

Along with news of the comic's return, several new pages were shown giving a taste of Ramos's artwork for the new run. There's not a ton to glean from the images, but they show Scarlet Witch speaking with her students and using her powers to shrink down the frost giant Guslaug so he can fit in the building. The first cover is shown off as well, and it's an ominous one that teases a sinister force looming over the academy.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'What If?' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Marvel 1602 is Coming

Young and Ramos are both highly regarded in the world of comics. Before coming up with Strange Academy, Young picked up an Eisner Award for his acclaimed Marvel comic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and has been a fixture at Marvel ever since. He'd go on to pen Deadpool after the Fresh Start relaunch and a Rocket Raccoon solo series among others. Ramos, meanwhile, has been providing his style to writers for years, providing art for Runaways, The Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men and the creator-owned Crimson. Their fresh take on the world of magic within the larger Marvel Universe is one Young's been eager to get back to with Ramos, and he teased plenty of surprises coming in the future:

This is a real passion project for me and Humberto, and we’ve never had so much fun making this project. All of the high school teen drama between Dormammu’s son Doyle and Emily Bright is going to come back, but this is not just a continuation of the next day of class! You will see the ramifications of how the first series ended, and we’re going to be focusing on some really cool characters. And with the prophecy over the last few years…someone’s going to come out of this changed in a big way.

Ramos spoke both to his love for the fans and how they've embraced the series as well as his appreciation for Young's work. "When we first started, we just wanted to do something together, but it was great to see the reaction from the fans,” he added. “I love drawing these characters, and Skottie gives them the best scripts to play with these kids, their universe, their concerns and powers, and the way they’d like the world to be. This new saga and chapter of their lives will be really insane."

Strange Academy: Finals begins its run in November. Check out the cover and interior work from Ramos below:

Image via Marvel

Image via Marvel