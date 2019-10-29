‘Strange Adventures’ Series in the Works at HBO Max From Greg Berlanti

0

Super DC producer Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash) announced during WarnerMedia Day that he was producing a new DC anthology series called Strange Adventures for HBO Max, based on a 1950s comic book run. While the property saw several comic book revivals in the ’90s, 2000s, and 2010s, this will be the first screen adaptation.

While many of the series’ specifics were still kept under wraps, Berlanti’s brief description — “An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist” — made it sound like a series of Black Mirror or Twilight Zone-esque stories set in the world of DC superheroes. Which is to say — pretty dang interesting. Could it be close in tone to HBO’s other dissection of the fears and politics of comic book heroes, Watchmen? Or something completely different? We’ll keep you posted on all of Berlanti and HBO Max’s Strange Adventures adventures as they develop.

