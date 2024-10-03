Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner captivated the world with their performances in Strange Darling, a mysterious thriller about a serial killer. But now, it's time for audiences to enjoy the twists and turns from the movie in the comfort of their homes. According to Variety, the film will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on November 5. The product is already available for pre-order through Amazon and Walmart. Before the calendar shifts towards the upcoming holiday movie season, audiences will get a chance to dive deep into the world of Strange Darling, as they watch the mystery unfold in front of their eyes.

Strange Darling establishes that it's supposed to be a captivating drama about a serial killer right from the start. The movie introduces the Lady (played by Willa Fitzgerald) and the Demon (portrayed by Kyle Gallner). The couple appear to live through an unconventional love story. But the real tension of Strange Darling resides in the fact that the viewer knows it's headed in a turbulent direction. The romance eventually makes its way to the dark portion of the story, in a thriller that received a limited theatrical release in the United States earlier this year.

Strange Darling was written and directed by JT Mollner. Before diving deep into the world of the thriller, the filmmaker worked on Outlaws and Angels, a Western starring Chad Michael Murray and Francesca Eastwood. The two stories might not seem related at first. But the narrative about the gang of robbers helped Mollner perfect the skills necessary to produce a mystery such as Strange Darling. The director recently worked on the screenplay for The Long Walk. The upcoming movie directed by Francis Lawrence will bring the novel of the same name by Stephen King to the screen.

The Cast of 'Strange Darling'

The Lady and the Demon weren't the only characters featured in Strange Darling, with the thriller including performances from actors such as Barbara Hershey, Ed Begley Jr. and Madisen Beaty. Hershey is known around the world for her role as Lorraine Lambert in the Insidious franchise. Through archival footage, Hershey returned to the series in last year's Insidious: The Red Door. Strange Darling allowed the actress to step away from the horror genre while still starring in a story centered around violence and the concept of grief. Viewers who missed the mystery in theaters might want to pick up a copy next month.

Strange Darling will be launched on Blu-ray and DVD on November 5. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.