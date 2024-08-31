At a time when both A24 and Neon are celebrating some of their biggest hits after years of goodwill-building success, Magenta Light Studios is looking to follow in their footsteps with Strange Darling, an arthouse horror-thriller film that rode a wave of positive buzz to a solid debut last weekend. A non-linear serial killer film directed by JT Mollner, and, rather unexpectedly, shot by actor Giovanni Ribisi (in 35mm!), Strange Darlings lost a handful of theaters as it entered its second weekend of release. But the movie is poised to pass a neat little milestone imminently, with a running domestic total of $1.9 million.

Strange Darling will pass the $2 million mark tomorrow, after grossing $1.1 million in its first weekend, and $1.8 million in its first week. The movie’s theatrical footprint dropped from a little over 1,000 to 800 this weekend, as it settled for a per-theater average of just over $180 on its second Friday. Regardless of its appeal, this represents a wide release, at least theoretically. This year has been rather special for serial killer cinema; the similarly artsy title In a Violent Nature concluded its domestic run with $4.2 million, while Neon’s Longlegs was a record-smashing hit with nearly $75 million.

Strange Darling, which is divided into half-a-dozen non-linear chapters, follows a man and a woman whose one-night-stand descends into chaos. The movie opened to excellent reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” (and near-perfect) 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience rating on RT stands at an impressive 83%. In her review, Collider’s Taylor Gates praised the “unexpected layers and themes” in Mollner’s clever script, Ribisi’s vibrant cinematography, and hailed Willa Fitzgerald for having delivered “a career-defining performance” alongside her co-star, Kyle Gallner. She wrote that the film “is a magic trick, showing you its cards up front and leaving your mind to fill in the blanks while it subtly performs a sleight of hand.”

'Strange Darling' Has Been Praised for Subverting Genre Expectations

Strange Darling would hope to build on this initial interest, much like two other independent horror films that were released earlier this year — I Saw the TV Glow, which generated nearly $5 million domestically, and Late Night with the Devil, which grossed $10 million in its domestic run. Also starring Barbara Hershey and Ed Begley Jr., Strange Darling is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

