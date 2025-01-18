2024 was another huge year for horror. From the recent release of Robert Eggers' elegant Nosferatu to the body horror insanity of The Substance, and Nicolas Cage losing his mind in the best way possible in Longlegs, last year was more proof that horror is deserving of much more respect than it has received over the decades. However, among these many great releases was another title that flew under the radar but deserves to be celebrated as much as those mentioned.

August saw the arrival of JT Mollner's Strange Darling. Starring horror's current Scream King, Kyle Gallner, and Willa Fitzgerald, Strange Darling is just as good if not better than 2024's horror heavyweights. (It was this writer's second favorite movie of 2024). It is a film that doesn't rely on actors transformed by makeup, or over-the-top practical effects and performances but is terrifying due to its unpredictable story and two main characters. If you missed Strange Darling in 2024, start 2025 out right with a horror thriller that won't soon be forgotten.

What Is 'Strange Darling' About?