Since its establishment back in January, the team at Mutant has started filling out its catalog with some killer collectibles that continue the legacy of the former Mondo co-founders. From vinyl soundtracks for the recent Alien: Romulus and Twisters to a Cruel Universe poster for San Diego Comic-Con, they've covered projects big and small through their high-quality pieces. They've especially given a lot of love to the horror darlings of the past few years with their posters, and now Collider can exclusively unveil an exciting new addition to their collection — Strange Darling. The indie horror thriller from J.T. Mollner is getting a stylish new piece from the famed creator of the Barack Obama "Hope" poster and the Obey Giant sticker, Shepard Fairey.

The poster keeps with the bold, stylized look of Fairey's best-known artwork, spotlighting the film's unfortunate victim, played by The Fall of the House of Usher's Willa Fitzgerald. Keeping with the warm tones Strange Darling uses throughout, her skin matches the color of her blonde hair for a unique look, with black and other shades used to define her facial features. With a concerned look and hair flowing out wildly, she appears to be in the middle of running from her assailant, wearing her bright red outfit seen in the trailer while fiery yellow and orange rise around her. Even the title appears to feel the sweltering heat with its wavy design while darker red text on top says "Love Hurts," teasing how everything goes wrong for Fitzgerald's character.

Movie posters aren't Fairey's main line of work — he recently created the new "Forward" artwork in support of the Kamala Harris campaign — but he has occasionally lent his skills to cinema, including for Mondo. Most notably, he designed the fiery poster for the widely acclaimed Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line. His latest effort will be extremely limited at Mutant, with only 210 editions of the 18" x 24" screenprint available for purchase. It will retail for $65 USD only at the collectible shop's online site. Of creating the piece, Fairey said:

"Strange Darling’s darkly entertaining story captured my imagination and kept me guessing. I knew I wanted to make a poster to help promote this incredible film by J.T. Mollner. It’s a smart film with a twist that leaves you out of breath and I hope the art pays tribute to this exciting piece of cinema full of indelible images."

What Is 'Strange Darling' About?

Mollner returns to the director's chair for the first time in eight years with Strange Darling, which tracks a one-night stand from hell. The Lady (Fitzgerald) finds herself in a game of cat-and-mouse when her date for the evening (Kyle Gallner) turns out to be a notorious serial killer. Injured and desperate to escape her tormentor, she flees into the Oregon wilderness with the Demon hot on her tail, exhausting every method to finish her off. Marketed as a dramatization of the events that occurred in a killer's last few active months, the film has become a darling among genre fans since its Fantastic Fest debut last year, scoring a very strong 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fitzgerald and Gallner have started to rack up a bevy of horror credits between them, including the Scream TV series and the aforementioned Mike Flanagan House of Usher for the former and Scream 2022, Smile, and the underrated gem The Passenger for the latter. Gallner is even planning a big return to one of those roles with Smile 2. They're joined in Mollner's latest by Ed Begley Jr., Barbara Hershey, and Giovanni Ribisi, among others.

Strange Darling premieres in theaters on August 23, but sales for the new poster will begin one day earlier. Get an exclusive look at the new piece in the gallery above and visit the official Mutant website for information on how to pick up a copy.