The Big Picture Collider is teaming up with Magenta Light Studios to offer Los Angeles a chance to see JT Mollner's Strange Darling ahead of its official theatrical release.

Strange Darling is a twisty romantic horror with a cat-and-mouse game between Kyle Gallner and Willa Fitzgerald.

Enter for a chance to win free tickets to this special event at the Landmark Sunset Theatre in LA, followed by an exclusive Q&A with writer-director JT Mollner, director of photography Giovanni Ribisi and star Willa Fitzgerald.

For Collider’s next screening, we’re thrilled to be teaming up with Magenta Light Studios and Miramax to offer our Los Angeles readers the opportunity to see Strange Darling, starring Willa Fitzgerald (The Fall of the House of Usher) and Kyle Gallner (Smile), before it officially opens in theaters. When the romantic horror premiered at Fantastic Fest 2023, our own Perri Nemiroff dubbed it the “best of the bunch,” and now we’d like to invite you to check it out for yourself. This special screening will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with writer-director JT Mollner (Outlaws and Angels), director of photography Giovanni Ribisi, and star Willa Fitzgerald.

Straight away, Strange Darling is an enigma. The official synopsis is short and sweet and promises a twisty plot:

“Nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer's vicious murder spree.”

For genre lovers, this is enough to fill seats. Should you need further convincing, however, Scream King Gallner is playing a ruthless cat-and-mouse game with Fitzgerald, and their characters are mysteriously dubbed “The Demon” and “The Lady.” Further plot details have been kept close to the chest, which always piques intrigue within the horror genre. What we do know is that the movie also features Barbara Hershey (Black Swan) and Ed Begley Jr. (Better Call Saul), has a tight runtime of an hour and 36 minutes, is told in a non-linear fashion, and is a treat for anyone who dislikes trailers that give away the whole movie.

In an interview with Mollner, the director explained:

“For me, I go see movies and I always hope that I'm gonna be surprised or it's gonna take me in a direction – I always want my expectations subverted and so often they're not, and so when I’m making a movie, I'm trying to do something that I enjoy myself, so the goal was definitely to go in interesting different directions.”

Check out what the horror king himself, Stephen King, had to say about the movie:

‘Strange Darling’ Screening Details

This screening seats 100 guests, so be sure to get your RSVP in quickly!

If you’re in the Los Angeles area and would like to spend an evening of wicked revelry with us, our Strange Darling advanced screening will take place on Tuesday, August 20 at the Landmark Sunset Theater. The movie will begin at 7 pm, immediately followed by a Q&A with Mollner, Ribisi, and Fitzgerald, moderated by Steve Weintraub.

How to Get ‘Strange Darling’ Tickets

For your chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. The theater seats only 100 guests, so RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to August 20, so keep an eye out.

Strange Darling can only be seen in theaters beginning August 23. Hit the link below for showtimes, and be sure to check out Collider for even more advanced screenings.

