The Big Picture Strange Darling is a highly anticipated horror thriller that promises to keep moviegoers on the edge of their seats with an adrenaline-pumping cat-and-mouse chase.

The film features a high-speed chase through the Oregon wilderness, with an injured woman desperately trying to escape a serial killer who is determined to capture her.

Strange Darling stars Kyle Gallner and Willa Fitzgerald, both of whom have built a reputation in the horror genre, adding to the excitement surrounding the film's release later this year.

2023 has been another amazing year for the horror genre. Whether it was Scream VI or The Boogeyman there have been a ton of fun cat-and-mouse chases that have kept moviegoers on the edge of their seats. Now Strange Darling is set to keep the genre’s adrenaline rush alive. The J.T. Mollner-directed horror thriller starring Kyle Gallner and Willa Fitzgerald premieres at Fantastic Fest later this week and now genre buffs have received the first clip for Strange Darling which will have you running scared.

The clip wastes no time throwing audiences in the middle of the thrills with Gallner going after Fitzgerald via a high-speed chase. The premise of the film is pretty simple. A serial killer (Gallner) is hunting down an injured woman (Fitzgerald) through the Oregon wilderness. Even with her best attempts at escape, her current dire condition is making it hard to avoid her assailant who’s very keen on capturing her. That’s very evident in the new footage as Gallner’s use of a shotgun causes Fitzgerald to crash, forcing her to continue on foot. The striking use of daylight, various shades of red, and an eerie hair-raising musical score do a great job setting up the suspenseful nightmare at the heart of this survival tale. There even appears to be a romantic angle to the plot as the description of the video reads, “One day in the twisted love life of a serial killer.”

Fitzgerald and Gallner Are Becoming Modern Horror Icons

Image via Miramax

While this thrilling clip is enough to sell horror fans on Strange Darling, the main reason to get excited about the film is that its two leads are well-versed in the genre. Both Gallner and Fitzgerald are in the Scream family. Gallner had a small role in Scream (2022) while Fitzgerald filled the main final girl role in the incredibly underrated Scream: The TV Series. However, the two’s horror roots are a lot bigger than just Ghostface. Gallner starred in the Nightmare on Elm Street remake and last year’s mega hit Smile. Fitzgerald on the other hand will soon be seen in Mike Flanagan’s next Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher. Along with Gallner and Fitzgerald, Strange Darling stars Barbara Hershey (Insidious, Black Swan), and Ed Begley Jr..

When Does 'Strange Darling' Release?

Strange Darling doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but the horror thriller will debut by the end of 2023. The film is set to have its premiere on Friday, September 22 at Fantastic Fest. Until then, you can watch the full clip down below.