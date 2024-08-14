The Big Picture Get ready for a killer combo with Gallner and Fitzgerald in the twisted horror-thriller, Strange Darling.

Stephen King calls the film a "clever masterpiece" with a unique visual style and chilling storyline.

The game of cat and mouse begins on August 23, 2024, as a one-night stand turns deadly in the Oregon wilderness.

It has been another sweat-inducing summer for the horror genre. Franchises like A Quiet Place and Alien have given the box office a healthy dose of confidence, while dreadful original tales like Longlegs have gotten a ton of scream-worthy attention. While the sun-soaked season is almost over, the frightening scares are ending the summer with a brutal bang later this month with Strange Darling. The serial killer horror thriller, starring genre vets Kyle Gallner and Willa Fitzgerald, has been enjoying a lot of critical acclaim in the past year. Now ahead of the film's wide debut, Strange Darling’s final trailer wears its real world influences on its blood-soaked sleeve.

Exclusively debuted by Rotten Tomatoes, the 70-second trailer is all about showing off director J.T. Mollner's colorful yet uneasy visual style alongside the juicy accolades the film has received. This has included horror legend Stephen King, who called the film “a clever masterpiece”. The one throughline in all the praise is Gallner and Fitzgerald’s preferences, who look to put on chase for the ages. The film follows a young woman (Fitzgerald) and a man (Gallner) when their one-night stand goes horribly wrong. The problem is that Gallner's character turns out to be a world-famous serial killer. Thus, this twisted game of cat and mouse begins. From the looks of the trailer, this killer is sparing no expense to torment his latest target. This mysterious figure is being marketed as a “dramatization” of a real 21st century serial killer. The film will also feature an opening crawl similar to classics like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which was loosely based on the true killings of the monstrous Ed Gein. A piece of Strange Darling’s crawl voiceover can be heard in this latest trailer.

A Pair of Modern Horror Gems

Again, the main selling point of this deadly chase is Gallner and Fitzgerald. Gallner has been beloved in the horror genre for over a decade with films like Jennifer’s Body, the Nightmare on Elm Street remake, The Haunting in Connecticut, Scream (2022) and Smile under his spine tingling belt. On the other red right hand, Fitzgerald has lit up the small screen with the criminally underrated Scream: The TV Series and Mike Flanagan’s masterful The Fall of the House of Usher. The latter of which she was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award due to her incredible performance as young Madeline Usher. However you slice it, Gallner and Fitzgerald are going to make one killer combination. The film currently has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with early screenings are happening this week and early next week. This only instills further confidence that Strange Darling is going to be another standout genre affair in a year when horror has already reasserted its dominance.

When Does ‘Strange Darling’ Release?

Strange Darling is running exclusively into theaters on August 23, 2024. Until then, you can view the new trailer above.