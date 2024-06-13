The Big Picture A must-watch horror film, Strange Darling stars Kyle Gallner and Willa Fitzgerald in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

With a color palette featuring blood-red themes, this killer thriller promises nothing is what it seems following a one-night stand from hell.

Gallner and Fitzgerald, both horror icons, bring their genre backgrounds to this intense film with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Watch the trailer below.

The summer movie season is going to be filled with a ton of must-watch horror titles. This includes both franchise and original films that are going to keep you up at night. On the latter side of that deadly equation, one of the films that is currently flying under the radar for most genre fans is Strange Darling. The critically acclaimed serial killer horror thriller starring two Scream albums, Kyle Gallner and Willa Fitzgerald, is stalking its way to theaters this August. Now the new trailer will have you running for dear life.

From writer-director JT Mollner, the film follows a young woman (Fitzgerald) after a one-night stand goes seriously wrong due to the fact that the new man (Gallner) in her life is a deranged serial killer. The fast-paced trailer, full of equally stunning and horrific shots of all-out dread, paints an endless chase. There seems to be no escape as Fitzgerald desperately tries to find help. Yet, at every turn, she ends up right in his scary grasp.

Gallner is no stranger to playing ruthless killers, but this role, just from the implied imagery and the haunting expressions on the actor’s face, appears to be his darkest to date. We’ve seen many serial killer horror films in the past. However, Strange Darling promises “nothing is what it seems” in this one-night stand from hell. Also, this horror thriller has such a strong color palette with a vibrant blood-red tone soaking into nearly every shot.

Two Modern Horror Icons Team for 'Strange Darling'

There are many things to get excited about in Strange Darling, but Gallner and Fitzgerald have to be at the top of every horror fan's list. The pair have an extensive genre background. Gallner started earlier in his career with films like the cult classic Jennifer’s Body and the remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street before exploding in the 2020s with a diverse set of offerings. These included Scream (2022), The Passenger and the box office smash hit Smile. The latter of which Gallner will be returning for the grin-inducing sequel this Fall.

As for Fitzgerald, her claim to fame was in the vastly underrated Scream: The TV Series where she played "Final Girl," Emma Duval. However, most genre fans will know the actress from Amazon’s Reacher series and Mike Flanagan’s masterful The Fall of the House of User. Because of their scream-worthy body of work thus far, it’s going to be exciting to see what this great wicked pair do together. It sounds like it's nothing short of incredible too, as Strange Darling currently has an insane 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film debuted at Fantastic Fest last fall with rave reviews across the board. Even horror giants like Flanagan couldn't get enough of it, calling the film “Sublimely Brilliant…you must go in blind!”

When Does ‘Strange Darling’ Release?

Strange Darling races into theaters on August 23, 2024. Besides Gallner and Fitzgerald, the horror thriller also stars Ed Begley Jr and Barbara Hershey (Insidious). While genre fans wait for their next twisted nightmare, you can view Strange Darling’s new trailer below.