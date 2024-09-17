The beautiful crossover of true-crime and horror fans are about to have their dreams come true thanks to Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for Stuart Ortiz’s latest flick, Strange Harvest: Occult Murder in the Inland Empire. Seamlessly blending the two genres together, the project plays as a sort of true-crime mockumentary wrapped in horror. As viewers watch the madness unfold in the debut teaser, those of us who were around for the pandemonium that The Blair Witch Project created will feel a sense of nostalgia as we try to decipher fact from fiction.

From the first few seconds alone, it’s obvious that Ortiz and the rest of the creative team behind Strange Harvest: Occult Murder in the Inland Empire did their homework and watched plenty of true-crime documentaries and maybe even a few episodes of Dateline. From the faux news footage to the voiceover used during the opening moments, everything is on par with a gripping Netflix binge. The plot itself follows the return of a serial killer named Mr. Shiny, who, after 20 years away, has returned to the titular grouping of cities East of Los Angeles to continue carrying out his plan. Leaving clues for the police like handwritten letters and a Zodiac-like signature penned in blood at the crime scenes, the killer has law enforcement trapped in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Along with directing, Ortiz (Grave Encounters 1 & 2, Extraterrestrial) also penned the script for Strange Harvest Occult Murder in the Inland Empire. The title features leading performances from Grammy Award-winner Peter Zizzo (Billions), Terri Apple (Murder at Hollow Creek), Andy Lauer (Swim), Matthew Peschio (They’re Inside), Janna Cardia (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), LA Williams (Gone Girl), Tim Shelburne (Mind Over Murder), Christina Helena Bra and Thomas Wolfe Jr.

‘Strange Harvest: Occult Murder in the Inland Empire’ Premieres at Fantastic Fest

The arrival of Strange Harvest: Occult Murder in the Inland Empire is just around the corner as the movie has set its world premiere for Fantastic Fest on September 22. With an impressive lineup of production teams attached, the film is backed by Adorable Damage, Pathogen Pictures, XYZ Films, and Cercamon.

Along with Ortiz’s latest feature, attendees of Fantastic Fest will also have the opportunity to check out a slew of other exciting new titles, including Never Let Go, Terrifier 3, I, the Executioner, The Wild Robot, and Peacock’s upcoming series, Teacup.

Check out the exclusive first look at the trailer for Strange Harvest: Occult Murder in the Inland Empire above.