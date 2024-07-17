The Big Picture Dr. Roger Korby has an important connection to Nurse Christine Chapel, and will appear in the upcoming season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' third season is still on the horizon, but the series has just added an obscure but vital character - one with an important connection to one of the series' main characters. TrekCentral.com reports that Cillian O’Sullivan will play Dr. Roger Korby, a character first introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series.

Korby, who was originally introduced in an episode of The Original Series back in 1966, is the fiancé of Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), a regular on the series. There, he was played by the late Michael Strong. His presence was alluded to in Strange New Worlds' second season; Chapel applied for a fellowship that would see her leave the Enterprise to study on the planet Vulcan, and was accepted into the program personally by an off-screen Korby. Of course, before she could depart the ship, they became embroiled in a battle with the reptilian Gorn, resulting in the show's still-dangling second-season cliffhanger. Presumably, in the upcoming third season, we will see her relationship with Korby deepen, complicating her relationship with fellow crew member Spock (Ethan Peck).

Who Is Roger Korby?

Korby first appeared in the first-season Star Trek episode "What Are Little Girls Made Of?", which was penned by Psycho novelist Robert Bloch. Described as "the Louis Pasteur of archaeological medicine", he was the fiancé of Enterprise nurse Christine Chapel (Majel Roddenberry) until he disappeared on a mission to the icy planet Exo III. The Enterprise came there to search for him, and found him surprisingly alive and well. However, all was not as it seemed; Korby had allied himself with Ruk (The Addams Family's Ted Cassidy), a hulking, ancient android, and used the long-abandoned technology on the planet to create more androids. Wishing to commandeer the Enterprise to construct even more, he replaces Captain Kirk (William Shatner) with a robotic duplicate - but before long, his plan is exposed, and Korby is revealed to be an android himself. Years earlier, dying of frostbite, he'd transferred his mind into a robotic body; seeing that Chapel is repulsed by his new self, he obliterates himself with a phaser.

O'Sullivan is an American-born Irish actor. He was a regular on the Netflix thriller series In From the Cold, and is slated to appear on the upcoming series The Boy That Never Was. He also guest-starred on Vikings, The Blacklist, and Chicago P.D.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has wrapped production on its third season; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.