The new 'Strange New Worlds' posters give us a closer look at the new cast of characters.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is heading our way soon, and now we have new character posters to explore! While we obviously have a new look at Anson Mount as Captain Pike (who I affectionately refer to as Hot Pike), we also get another look at Ethan Peck (who I affectionately refer to as Hot Spock) as Spock. But more than that, the posters are giving us all new characters to take a dive into as we head into a new era of Star Trek.

It is an exciting time to be a fan of the franchise because there is a non-stop influx of Star Trek content coming our way. And with these posters, it is a glimpse into the creation of some new characters and some familiar faces that are coming to the new series. Honestly, getting a show that has Pike at the center is exciting given the history that the character has within the original series.

While character posters can reveal different looks for characters, with Star Trek we do kind of know what we're getting in regard to their uniforms. Still, it's a nice gift for fans as we wait for Strange New Worlds to premiere on May 5. From Bruce Horak's Hemmer to Jess Bush's Nurse Christine Chapel, it looks like the crew of the Enterprise.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Spock’s Full Name Revealed on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Poster [Updated]

It's a bit emotional seeing some of the characters we've come to love throughout the years come to life again in these new posters. While Peck's Spock and Mount's Pike have been in Star Trek thanks to Star Trek: Discovery, there are some new faces bringing to life our heroes. Like Celia Rose Gooding taking on the role of Nyota Uhura, who was played originally by Nichelle Nichols before Zoe Saldaña played her in the Kelvin-verse films.

Dr. M'Benga is brought to life by Dune actor Babs Olusanmokun and we get to see him in poster looking like a powerful and poised doctor alongside Melissa Navia's Lt. Erica Ortegas. Not to mention a look into Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (or Number One as we knew her from Star Trek: Discovery).

Fans finally get to see Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in less than a month and these posters are absolutely breathtaking. Does that mean it's going to be an easy journey through space, the final frontier for the crew of the Enterprise? Knowing Star Trek, probably not, but we can't wait to get to meet the team! Check out the new posters below:

The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video Right Now (April 2022)

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (334 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman