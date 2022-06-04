Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has established a pattern in its first season: each episode features a standalone adventure that focuses on a member of the U.S.S. Enterprise. That pattern extends to this week's episode, "Memento Mori," which features the return of the reptilian race known as the Gorn. While helping the inhabitants of a colony find refuge on the Enterprise after their home is attacked, security chief La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong) realizes that the attack bears all the signs of a Gorn assault. The Enterprise is attacked by a trio of Gorn warships, and its crew has to resort to unorthodox means in order to survive.

While this isn't the first time that Strange New Worlds has tackled characters and concepts from Star Trek: The Original Series, "Memento Mori" puts a unique spin on the Gorn. According to La'an, no one who has ever seen the Gorn lives to tell the tale — with herself being the sole exception. As if that wasn't frightening enough, the Gorn never make a physical appearance in the episode. The only thing that's shown of them is their ships, which have a predatory edge to them. And those ships even move like predators, as they cripple the Enterprise and lie in wait for the kill.

"Memento Mori" also reveals what happens to the Gorn's victims, and it isn't pretty. The lucky ones wind up as food for the reptilian aliens. The unlucky ones are implied to be carted off for breeding purposes. In short, they're less like the rubber-suited dinosaur man that Captain Kirk fights in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Arena" and more like the predators that appeared in the Star Trek video game based on the Kelvin timeline films. And with the way the Enterprise's crewmates speak of them in hushed whispers, as well as their tactics, the Gorn make other races like the Klingons and Romulans look downright cuddly.

Writers Davy Perez and Beau DeMayo, alongside director Dan Lin, stage "Memento Mori" as a mini-horror movie of sorts, making for a rather tense hour of television. The Gorn are dogged in their pursuit of the Enterprise; they cripple the ship's weapon systems and heavily damage other systems including the medical bay and shields, which leaves the ship at their mercy. The Enterprise crew has to resort to various tricks in order to stay ahead of the Gorn, including flying into the orbit of a black hole which could potentially kill them. For all intents and purposes, the starship's essentially playing the role of the "final girl" in a horror film by doing whatever it takes to survive.

Image via Paramount+

Keeping in line with the horror elements, the episode focuses on La'an's repressed trauma as the sole survivor of a Gorn attack on her colony ship. When Spock (Ethan Peck) mind-melds with her in order to gather intel about how the Gorn communicate, he (and by extension, the audience) see the damage the Gorn are capable of: bloody bodies litter the ground and smoke clouds the air. The episode also continues the series' exploration of La'an as a character by breaking down her emotional walls. The prior episode, "Ghosts of Illyria," revealed that she was a descendant of the genetically enhanced tyrant Khan Noonien Singh and was ostracized for it. "Memento Mori" has her confronting her fears, as well as attempting to put an optimistic spin on the Enterprise's chances of survival —despite those chances being very, very slim.

The Enterprise manages to finally defeat the Gorn ships, but the reptilian aliens still remain a major threat to Starfleet. With Strange New Worlds hitting its halfway point, it remains to be seen if the Gorn will make another appearance in the season's back half or the upcoming second season. Hopefully, "Memento Mori" serves as an example of what to do with the Gorn going forward, not just in Strange New Worlds but in other Trek media.