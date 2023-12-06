The Big Picture A new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds deleted scene shows Spock struggling with his newfound human emotions and hilariously mixing chewing gum with nuts and pickles.

The Strange New Worlds DVD release includes all 10 episodes of season 2, special features, and a musical episode called "Subspace Rhapsody."

The series won't be back until 2025 due to delays caused by strikes, but fans can stream and purchase Star Trek: Strange New Worlds now.

A newly human Spock bites off more than he can chew in a new deleted scene from season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. This deleted scene and more are available on the season's new DVD release.

The clip, which is exclusive to TrekMovie.com, was deleted from the season's fifth episode, "Charades", in which the half-human, half-Vulcan Spock (Ethan Peck) has been accidentally altered by an advanced race of mysterious aliens into a human. He finds the transition difficult to manage - especially with his fiancée and her parents coming to visit the USS Enterprise. In the scene, which is set on the Enterprise's lounge, he is offered chewing gum by the ship's first officer, Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn). With his emotions newly-unshackled, he finds the sensation delightful...until he tries to pair it with nuts, in what may be a deep-cut reference to the Simpsons episode "Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy". When he subsequently adds pickles to the mix, Spock is left wishing he'd stuck to Vulcan cuisine.

What Else Does the 'Strange New Worlds' Disc Release Have?

The physical release of Strange New Worlds' second season will contain all ten episodes of the acclaimed second season, which chronicles the adventures of the Enterprise and its doomed captain, Christopher Pike, before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. The set also contains over two hours of special features; more deleted and alternate scenes, and a number of featurettes. Those spotlight the series' props, costumes, settings, the reinvention of the classic reptilian aliens the Gorn, and the series' musical episode "Subspace Rhapsody", a first for the Star Trek franchise.

Fans were left wanting more after Strange New Worlds' second season ended on a massive cliffhanger, with the Enterprise prepared to engage the Gorn - but the series won't be back any time soon. Following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the series' third season will begin filming this month and continue until June of next year, meaning the series likely won't return until 2025.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+, and is available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the deleted scene from "Charades" below.

